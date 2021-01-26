 

AppSwarm Announces Collaboration with Pawtocol for Gamification of the Pet Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a memorandum of understanding with Pawtocol, a blockchain company geared towards the pet industry.

Virtual Pet Adoption Through Gamification

Through this collaboration, game players will be able to virtually adopt a pet from a shelter, which means activating one of Pawtocol’s Blockchain Pet Tags, which creates a permanent ID for that pet on the blockchain. As a virtual pet parent, users can sponsor their pets to find a home, and even teach them to learn new skills, with additional features to be included upon launch.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Pawtocol's pet wellness-focused AI works to identify the causes of poor pet health and suggests alternative routes of care and nutrition before the problem becomes out of hand.

CROWD VERIFICATION

Pawtocol can assist in leveling the playing field for small, pet health-focused businesses by giving the community the power to prove quality through crowd-verification on the blockchain. Crowd-verified businesses will enjoy an elevated status in the eyes of consumers on the platform.

DIGITAL DOG TAG

Pawtocol’s Digital Dog Tag helps lost pets find their way home. Not only will it update information in real-time, but it will also post bounties and rewards for lost pets. Additionally, the use of the Digital Dog Tag will qualify pets for other futuristic aspects of the Pawtocol network that would use IDs to organize information.

EMPOWERED USERS

Pawtocol will force companies to market and label their products truthfully by placing powerful analytic tools in the hands of consumers. The platform will also inform pet owners if the company they purchase from is mislabeled or misrepresented.

Mr. Karim Quazzani, Pawtocol CEO, commented, “AppSwarm has experience in creating and monetizing app games and we know they can take a concept, and together we can create the first of its kind game that could revolutionize the pet adoption process."

ESG Corporate Governance Policy

Pawtocol also adheres to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) standards through their commitment to climate change, human capital and labor management, gender diversity, privacy, and data security, among others.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care.

https://pawtocol.com/

https://twitter.com/pawtocol

https://t.me/pawtocol

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm   Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com

Karim Quazzani
305-901-2723
team@pawtocol.com


AppSwarm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AppSwarm Announces Collaboration with Pawtocol for Gamification of the Pet Industry Tulsa, OK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a memorandum of understanding with Pawtocol, a blockchain company geared …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
SwarmConnect to Launch Virtual Investor Conferences in Collaboration with Corporate Roadshow
20.01.21
SwarmConnect Launches Webpage Video Integration for Financial Advisory Firms
13.01.21
SwarmConnect Launches Video Conferencing for Virtual Financial Advisors and Wall Street Firms

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
2
SwarmConnect Launches Video Conferencing for Virtual Financial Advisors and Wall Street Firms