AppSwarm Announces Collaboration with Pawtocol for Gamification of the Pet Industry

Virtual Pet Adoption Through Gamification Through this collaboration, game players will be able to virtually adopt a pet from a shelter, which means activating one of Pawtocol’s Blockchain Pet Tags, which creates a permanent ID for that pet on the blockchain. As a virtual pet parent, users can sponsor their pets to find a home, and even teach them to learn new skills, with additional features to be included upon launch.

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a memorandum of understanding with Pawtocol, a blockchain company geared towards the pet industry.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Pawtocol's pet wellness-focused AI works to identify the causes of poor pet health and suggests alternative routes of care and nutrition before the problem becomes out of hand.

CROWD VERIFICATION

Pawtocol can assist in leveling the playing field for small, pet health-focused businesses by giving the community the power to prove quality through crowd-verification on the blockchain. Crowd-verified businesses will enjoy an elevated status in the eyes of consumers on the platform.

DIGITAL DOG TAG

Pawtocol’s Digital Dog Tag helps lost pets find their way home. Not only will it update information in real-time, but it will also post bounties and rewards for lost pets. Additionally, the use of the Digital Dog Tag will qualify pets for other futuristic aspects of the Pawtocol network that would use IDs to organize information.

EMPOWERED USERS

Pawtocol will force companies to market and label their products truthfully by placing powerful analytic tools in the hands of consumers. The platform will also inform pet owners if the company they purchase from is mislabeled or misrepresented.



Mr. Karim Quazzani, Pawtocol CEO, commented, “AppSwarm has experience in creating and monetizing app games and we know they can take a concept, and together we can create the first of its kind game that could revolutionize the pet adoption process."

ESG Corporate Governance Policy



Pawtocol also adheres to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) standards through their commitment to climate change, human capital and labor management, gender diversity, privacy, and data security, among others.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

