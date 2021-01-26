Midland Reports a New Gold-Bearing Zone Identified in Cadillac Sediments on Maritime-Cadillac
MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that a new gold-bearing zone was identified during the drilling
campaign completed last September on its Maritime-Cadillac project. The Maritime-Cadillac property is a joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) (51%) and
Midland (49%) and is located along the Cadillac Break.
During this program, two (2) drill holes totalling 1,311.0 metres were completed during the month of September 2020. Drill hole 141-20-41, totalling 879.0 metres and mainly designed to test the down-plunge extension of the Dyke East zone, intersected, near the end of the drill hole, a new gold-bearing zone associated with quartz veins and chlorite-biotite alteration in sediments of the Cadillac Group.
This new gold zone yielded an interval grading 9.69 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 847.3 to 848.3 metres. The Dyke East zone was also intersected, with an interval grading 0.33 g/t Au over 15.3 metres from 761.4 to 776.7 metres, including 1.44 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 774.5 to 775.5 metres. In addition, a few gold values above 1 g/t Au were also intersected higher up in the drill hole.
Table 1: Best results from drill hole 141-20-41
|Drillhole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Au g/t
|Width (m)
|Zone
|141-20-41
|223.5
|225
|1.29
|1.5
|Piche Gr.
|257.2
|258.5
|3.21
|1.3
|Piche Gr.
|709.5
|710.3
|3.43
|0.8
|Piche Gr.
|761.4
|776.7
|0.33
|15.3
|Dyke East
|Including
|774.5
|775.5
|1.44
|1.0
|847.3
|848.3
|9.69
|1.0
|Cadillac Gr. Seds
|
