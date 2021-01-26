Midland Reports a New Gold-Bearing Zone Identified in Cadillac Sediments on Maritime-Cadillac

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that a new gold-bearing zone was identified during the drilling campaign completed last September on its Maritime-Cadillac project. The Maritime-Cadillac property is a joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) (51%) and Midland (49%) and is located along the Cadillac Break.



During this program, two (2) drill holes totalling 1,311.0 metres were completed during the month of September 2020. Drill hole 141-20-41, totalling 879.0 metres and mainly designed to test the down-plunge extension of the Dyke East zone, intersected, near the end of the drill hole, a new gold-bearing zone associated with quartz veins and chlorite-biotite alteration in sediments of the Cadillac Group.