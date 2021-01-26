Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Hires Former Senior Executive of the ‘The VOID’, Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("VST") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of companies in key sectors, including digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. DBA Immersive Tech (“Company”) has hired ‘The VOID’ Former Senior Executive Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development.

With over 40-years of Location Based Entertainment (LBE) experience, Steven Dooner will play a pivotal role in fulfilling Immersive Tech’s goal of leading the LBVR industry to new heights. Dooner brings valuable insight as The VOID’s former Senior Executive in charge of Development and location Deployment.

Dooner joins the Immersive Tech Executive team as Director of Franchise Development with aggressive goals of launching the company’s UNCONTAINED Location-Based VR attractions to the entertainment market. With Dooner’s business expertise, industry knowledge, and promising agenda to expand Immersive Tech’s influence, the virtual reality company has much to look forward to. Immersive Tech is thrilled to have Dooner join the crew as a core contributor to its growth initiative and become a major asset to the UNCONTAINED franchise.

Immersive Tech has successfully swept the LBVR world with its announcement of UNCONTAINED, a riveting, realistic attraction that offers a captivating VR experience inside a COVID safe shipping container. While taking the reins of its past competitor, The VOID, and evolving in a new direction, Immersive Tech has trusted Dooner with developmental planning execution and launch of UNCONTAINED across North America. Immersive Tech’s latest product was featured in Forbes .

Immersive Tech’s CEO, Tim Bieber, says, “Steven Dooner is an exceptional executive with a sincere drive for innovation and progressing the LBE industry forward.” He adds, “With experience spanning over 40-years, from the inception of Chuck E. Cheese franchise scale in the mid 70’s to senior positions launching many of Disney’s LBE initiatives, including a $1.5B Tokyo Disney park expansion, he is a literal Guru in the industry and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on our team.” His role as Director of Franchise Development will steamroll the franchise into impressive achievements, previously unfilled by The VOID.