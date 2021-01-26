 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Hires Former Senior Executive of the ‘The VOID’, Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:42  |  60   |   |   

“Steven Dooner is an exceptional executive...with experience spanning over 40-years, from the inception of Chuck E. Cheese franchise scale in the mid 70’s to senior positions launching many of Disney’s LBE initiatives including a $1.5B Tokyo Disney park expansion, he is a literal Guru in the industry and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on our team.” - Immersive Tech’s CEO, Tim Bieber

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("VST") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of companies in key sectors, including digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. DBA Immersive Tech (“Company”) has hired ‘The VOID’ Former Senior Executive Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development.

With over 40-years of Location Based Entertainment (LBE) experience, Steven Dooner will play a pivotal role in fulfilling Immersive Tech’s goal of leading the LBVR industry to new heights. Dooner brings valuable insight as The VOID’s former Senior Executive in charge of Development and location Deployment.

Dooner joins the Immersive Tech Executive team as Director of Franchise Development with aggressive goals of launching the company’s UNCONTAINED Location-Based VR attractions to the entertainment market. With Dooner’s business expertise, industry knowledge, and promising agenda to expand Immersive Tech’s influence, the virtual reality company has much to look forward to. Immersive Tech is thrilled to have Dooner join the crew as a core contributor to its growth initiative and become a major asset to the UNCONTAINED franchise.

Immersive Tech has successfully swept the LBVR world with its announcement of UNCONTAINED, a riveting, realistic attraction that offers a captivating VR experience inside a COVID safe shipping container. While taking the reins of its past competitor, The VOID, and evolving in a new direction, Immersive Tech has trusted Dooner with developmental planning execution and launch of UNCONTAINED across North America. Immersive Tech’s latest product was featured in Forbes.

Immersive Tech’s CEO, Tim Bieber, says, “Steven Dooner is an exceptional executive with a sincere drive for innovation and progressing the LBE industry forward.” He adds, “With experience spanning over 40-years, from the inception of Chuck E. Cheese franchise scale in the mid 70’s to senior positions launching many of Disney’s LBE initiatives, including a $1.5B Tokyo Disney park expansion, he is a literal Guru in the industry and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on our team.” His role as Director of Franchise Development will steamroll the franchise into impressive achievements, previously unfilled by The VOID.

Seite 1 von 4
Victory Square Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Hires Former Senior Executive of the ‘The VOID’, Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development “Steven Dooner is an exceptional executive...with experience spanning over 40-years, from the inception of Chuck E. Cheese franchise scale in the mid 70’s to senior positions launching many of Disney’s LBE initiatives including a $1.5B Tokyo Disney …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
K92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Announces the Creation of World’s First COVID-safe Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) Virtual Reality (VR) Division “UNCONTAINED”
19.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the United States
13.01.21
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
11.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, Distribution & Use of Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for Brazil
08.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces Filing of Preliminary Short-Form Prospectus in Connection with Previously Announced Private Placement of Special Warrants
30.12.20
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:01 Uhr
70
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest