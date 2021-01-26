Avid Honored with Two Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering Innovation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media technology provider Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) today proudly announced it has won two 2020 Emmy Awards for technology and engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Avid is being honored for its work on Newsroom Computer System (NRCS), used to plan and automate the production of news programs, and for work on the Advanced Authoring Format (AAF) specification, which ensures multi-vendor, cross-platform interoperability in video production.

“Avid’s customers influence our inventions and the products we make. These two Emmy Award wins honor this special collaborative spirit that keeps the whole industry moving forward,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO & President, Avid. “Avid is also incredibly fortunate to be home to an extraordinarily creative and inspired engineering workforce and product team. Their continuous innovation not only follows through on our customers’ vision, but also consistently breaks new ground to establish categories and define where the industry needs to go next.”

Avid’s commitment to technical innovation and invention shapes the tools, solutions and services that today accelerate the content ecosystem and connect people everywhere through media. Newsroom management remains a key component of the MediaCentral platform relied on by television networks and stations to produce news, sports and other programming for audiences all over the world. Media Composer, the leading video editing tool in television and film, leverages AAF to ensure that users can enjoy openness and vendor interoperability in their content creation workflows.

Chosen each year by dozens of television industry experts and peers, Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards honor companies that are the “tool makers” that have materially affected the television viewing experience. In recognition of numerous pioneering achievements since its founding, Avid has earned 18 Emmy Awards, including two prestigious Philo T. Farnsworth Awards for longtime contributions that have significantly impacted television technology and engineering.

Avid will receive its two awards at the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards Ceremony that is tentatively scheduled to be a virtual ceremony in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show on October 10, 2021.

