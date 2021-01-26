 

Avid Honored with Two Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering Innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

With wins for contributions to TV newsroom and video production technologies Avid will hold 18 Emmys for excellence in engineering creativity

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media technology provider Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) today proudly announced it has won two 2020 Emmy Awards for technology and engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Avid is being honored for its work on Newsroom Computer System (NRCS), used to plan and automate the production of news programs, and for work on the Advanced Authoring Format (AAF) specification, which ensures multi-vendor, cross-platform interoperability in video production.

“Avid’s customers influence our inventions and the products we make. These two Emmy Award wins honor this special collaborative spirit that keeps the whole industry moving forward,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO & President, Avid. “Avid is also incredibly fortunate to be home to an extraordinarily creative and inspired engineering workforce and product team. Their continuous innovation not only follows through on our customers’ vision, but also consistently breaks new ground to establish categories and define where the industry needs to go next.”

Avid’s commitment to technical innovation and invention shapes the tools, solutions and services that today accelerate the content ecosystem and connect people everywhere through media. Newsroom management remains a key component of the MediaCentral platform relied on by television networks and stations to produce news, sports and other programming for audiences all over the world. Media Composer, the leading video editing tool in television and film, leverages AAF to ensure that users can enjoy openness and vendor interoperability in their content creation workflows.

Chosen each year by dozens of television industry experts and peers, Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards honor companies that are the “tool makers” that have materially affected the television viewing experience. In recognition of numerous pioneering achievements since its founding, Avid has earned 18 Emmy Awards, including two prestigious Philo T. Farnsworth Awards for longtime contributions that have significantly impacted television technology and engineering.

Avid will receive its two awards at the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards Ceremony that is tentatively scheduled to be a virtual ceremony in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show on October 10, 2021.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, FastServe, and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagram, TwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Emmy is a registered trademark of ATAS/NATAS. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contact:
Avid
Dave Smith
978.502.9607
david.smith@avid.com


Avid Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avid Honored with Two Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering Innovation With wins for contributions to TV newsroom and video production technologies Avid will hold 18 Emmys for excellence in engineering creativityBURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Media technology provider Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
K92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Avid Introduces MediaCentral | Stream to Help Broadcasters Make Way for Seamless IP Content Contribution
05.01.21
Avid Technology Announces Closing of Debt Refinancing Resulting in Expected $10 Million Annual Interest Savings
04.01.21
Avid Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference