 

Loop Media, Inc. Expands Its Music Video Service Into The Consumer Market With Amazon Prime Video

Loop Media’s New Consumer App Is Now Available On Amazon Fire TV, Extending Its Existing Loop.tv Business App and Bringing One of The Deepest Libraries of Music Videos to In-Home and Out-Of-Home

Glendale, CA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists (OTC: LPTV), today announced a significant expansion of its new “Loop” consumer music video app via Amazon. Now consumers will have access to the only pure music video app—which contains one of the deepest and latest libraries of music videos—via Amazon Fire TV. The Loop music video app includes 19 curated linear music channels, as well as playlists curated by mood, genre, and charts. Consumers, of course, can also find the specific music videos they want.

Today’s announcement follows Loop Media’s longstanding business-focused music video service that gives access to the company’s great library of premium video content via Amazon Fire TV Stick. In addition to music videos, Loop Media’s library includes movie trailers, sports highlights, content from leading video company Jukin Media (“Fail Army,” “Pet Collective,” “People Are Awesome”), lifestyle content and drone footage from AirVuz, and more. Loop Media also gives businesses a powerful cost-effective digital signage solution. Loop Media recently acquired its business-to-business service via ScreenPlay Entertainment, which has been the leading player in the business and venue-focused music and premium video market for over two decades. 

“Many of us enjoy Amazon’s Prime Video regularly,” said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-Founder of Loop Media, Inc. “We are excited to be able to share a pure, curated music video experience for Amazon customers via our Loop app. If you have a Fire Stick in your home or business, you can fire up Loop and start those music video viewing parties!”

Loop Media’s expansion of its music video service across all Amazon channels—both consumer and business—means that artists and labels have a major new way to reach their fans, especially as touring has ground to a halt due to COVID-19. It also means that consumers now have access to—and control of—their favorite music and premium videos everywhere they go. And true to its name, Loop uniquely enables consumers to control in-venue video experiences in addition to their own personal use (and link the two together). 

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists. Through its proprietary Loop Player for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out of home.  

Loop Media’s content reaches thousands of out-of-home (OOH) locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. To date, these include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV. 

One of the largest and most important libraries of music videos, live performances, and other content ever assembled fuels Loop Media channels in a multitude of genres and moods: non-music channels focused on movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (FAST) and from subscription offerings.

To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

