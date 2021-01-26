 

Sigyn Therapeutics Appoints Eric Lynam as Head of Clinical Affairs

 Mr. Lynam to Oversee Clinical Studies of Sigyn Therapy to Treat Life-Threatening Inflammatory Conditions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome (the Cytokine Storm), announces the appointment of Eric Lynam as Head of Clinical Affairs.  Lynam, who has played key roles in developing, contracting and conducting over 190 clinical trials, will oversee clinical studies of Sigyn Therapy in the United States and abroad.  Previously, Mr. Lynam was the Director of Scientific and Medical Affairs for Pharmatech Incorporated until its recent acquisition by Caris Life Sciences.  While at Pharmatech, Mr. Lynam pioneered a high efficiency, patient centered clinical trials system, providing on-demand trial access to a network of more than 1,500 investigators. 

Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology designed to overcome the limitations of previous drug and device candidates to treat sepsis and other life-threatening inflammatory disorders.  To support the advancement of Sigyn Therapy, the Company plans to submit an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the course of 2021.  In a related endeavor, Mr. Lynam contributed to an IDE submission that resulted in FDA approval to initiate human studies of a first-in-industry blood purification technology to treat life-threatening viral infections.  Subsequently, Mr. Lynam provided on-site clinical services that contributed to the successful completion of the IDE approved study.

Cytokine Storm Syndrome is an excessive response of the immune system that can be induced by infectious and non-infectious conditions. A hallmark indicator of Cytokine Storm Syndrome is the excessive or uncontrolled release of pro-inflammatory cytokines into the bloodstream, which can lead to organ failure and cause death.  The annual market opportunity to address Cytokine Storm related indications exceeds $20 billion and includes sepsis, the most common cause of in-hospital deaths worldwide.  Virus-induced Cytokine Storm Syndrome is a leading cause of death resulting from severe SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infections.

