Imperial Mining Announces Grant of Options

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperialˮ or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,700,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation’s stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.225 per share for periods between two and five years from the date of grant in accordance with their respective vesting provisions. The options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Of the aggregate options granted by the Corporation today, directors and officers were granted a total of 3,050,000 options.