 

Bank of America Announces Investments in 40 Private Funds Focused on Minority Entrepreneurs for Approximately $150 Million

On June 2, Bank of America made a $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, of which $200 million was allocated to support Black, Hispanic-Latino, other under-represented minority and women entrepreneurs. Today, Bank of America announced it will invest approximately $150 million in 40 funds, based in 21 markets across the U.S. These investments will underscore Bank of America’s ongoing efforts to address the persistent gap in access to growth capital for minority-led businesses.

“By accelerating the flow of capital into funds focused on investing in Black, Hispanic-Latino, other under-represented minority and women-led businesses, we can help level the playing field,” said Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America. “These funds support diverse entrepreneurs across the U.S. and will drive innovation and economic opportunities, creating more jobs and wealth in communities.”

In addition to their focus on investing in minority-led businesses, these funds are predominately led by diverse fund managers. Representative funds include but are not limited to:

  • Fearless Fund – Atlanta, Ga.
  • Harlem Capital – New York, N.Y.
  • The Marathon Fund – Washington, D.C.
  • New Community Transformation Fund – Grand Rapids, Mich.
  • Reign Ventures – New York, N.Y.
  • Serena Ventures - San Francisco, Calif.
  • TMV – New York, N.Y.
  • VamosVentures – Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Zeal Capital Partners – Washington, D.C.

The completion of these investments is subject to execution of documentation.

These investments are one component of Bank of America’s $1 billion commitment to racial equality and economic opportunity. This commitment is focused on addressing and advancing social issues in minority populations, such as health, jobs, education, housing and capital inequality, and will facilitate benefits across multiple states and communities.

Investing in Minority Depository Institutions

As part of its $1 billion commitment, Bank of America dedicated $50 million to support minority depository institutions (MDIs) and community development financial institution (CDFI) banks. As part of these equity investments Bank of America will acquire up to 4.9% of common equity in MDIs and CDFI Banks facilitating benefits in the communities that these institutions serve through lending, housing, neighborhood revitalization, and other banking services.

