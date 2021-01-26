 

MVP Holdings Inc. readies for impending Reverse Merger with Significant Outstanding Share Reduction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:45  |  34   |   |   

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVP Holdings Inc., (OTC Pink: MVPT) a diversified holding company with a focus on consumer goods and service brands as well as real estate holdings, is pleased to announce that, in preparation for an impending reverse merger to be announced within the next 90 days, it is reducing its Outstanding Shares from the current figure of 170,769,145 shares to 50,039,145 shares. A reduction of 120,730,000 shares. MVP Holdings Inc., also has plans in place to reduce the Outstanding Shares another 15,000,000 shares down to approximately 35,000,000 before the impending reverse merger planned for completion by Q3 of 2021.

MVP Holdings CEO, Mr. Casey Musick, stated today that, “We are steadily working towards moving our company closer to current status on the OTC. With the recent acquisition of Mealthy Inc and the focus on new opportunities we feel now is the time to begin the final phase of bringing MVPT full circle and once again current and active. Our goal since day 1 of the process with MVPT was to bring it back current and build value back into the company as investors had been faithfully holding on for. These are extremely exciting times and I am incredibly please to be able to reduce the outstanding share capital so significantly. Our impending reverse merger will be officially announced with details within the next 90 days.”                         

ABOUT MVP HOLDINGS INC.
MVP Holdings Inc. operates in Fresno, Ca. in multiple industries including real estate, consumer goods, consumer services and web-based services. The immediate focus for the Company is to capitalize on the opportunities coming available over the next 18 months in regards to acquisitions of various consumer goods and service brands.

Please continue to look for new filings and press releases as we continue to work towards getting agreements signed and getting current with OTC and as we continue to grow the business and announce new launches and partnerships.

Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Investor Contact: Casey Musick – CEO/President
Email: casey@mvpholdingsinc.com 
Twitter: @MVPHoldingsInc

