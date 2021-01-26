Atico Continues to Expand Footprint with High Grade Copper-Gold Intercepts Reporting 34.1g/t Au, 112 g/t Ag and 11% Cu over 3 meters at La Plata Project, Ecuador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to report on the last results of its 2020 drilling program at the La Plata precious metals-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) project in Ecuador. These results continue to report very encouraging intercepts of volcanic massive sulfides while the new 2021 drill campaign begins in Ecuador.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) CMLP-20-146 64.44 74.75 10.31 2.79 43.04 2.65 0.91 Including 69.69 71.64 1.95 6.14 182.08 7.77 2.68 and 85.05 98.75 13.70 4.49 35.09 1.10 6.35 Including 93.15 96.75 3.60 11.35 88.5 1.85 7.50 CMLP-20-150 91.45 102.00 10.55 13.19 76.84 5.51 4.47 Including 94.47 97.49 3.02 34.1 111.5 11.33 3.49

True widths are dependent on uncertainties in the local strike and dip of the mineralization and are estimated to be between 76% and 83% of the drill intercept.

Drill holes CMLP-20-146 & CMLP-20-150 were both drilled outside of the existing resource polygon. Drilling was performed to test the “Guatuza extension” of the North Block as it shows continuity of the mineralization of the North block in the direction of the Guatuza zone.



Drill holes CMLP-20-165 & CMLP-20-167 which were exploratory holes drilled between the South and the North Block, reported additional intercepts which demonstrates the continuity of massive sulfides mineralization between the two known blocks.



Joseph Salas, Atico’s V.P. Exploration mentioned “With the 2021 drilling campaign restarted this month, we are excited to continue this program with two rigs and look forward to testing the new target areas we identified in proximity to the La Plata mineralized footprint.”

VMS footprint continues to expand around the North Block

Diamond drill holes CMLP-20-146 and CMLP-20-150 confirmed continuity of high-grade intercepts as the drilling progressed in the North Block towards the Guatuza zone. This newly discovered continuity is now called the “Guatuza Extension” of the North Block. Even though these latest results are less remarkable than what we are used to seeing at this project, they still confirm that mineralization within the VMS lenses continue and repeat as we progress north. The Guatuza zone will require more drilling during the 2021 campaign to fully understand the scale and geometry of this discovery.

Hole CMLP-20-146 shows two long intercepts of 10.3 and 13.7 meters of volcanic massive and semi-massive sulfides which represents the much larger footprint of the northern block that is fragmented by a post-mineral dyke. Each of these intercepts host a core zone of high-grade polymetallic VMS mineralization. This hole started reporting interesting mineralization at 35 meters from surface and confirmed continuity of the North Block lens as the mineralized body approaches the surface towards north.

Hole CMLP-20-150 hosts a high-grade gold-copper interval, reporting 34 g/t Au and 11% Cu over 3 meters within a larger 10.55-meter intercept. This intercept also represents strong copper and gold continuity as we progress northward towards the Guatuza Extension zone.

Successful conclusion of the 2020 drilling campaign

The 2020 La Plata exploration program was a success. It was intended to infill the south and north blocks of the La Mina area while upgrading the known mineralized resources from the inferred category. Atico also added strategic step out drill holes, which are planned to increase the known resources of the two main VMS lenses.

The recent drilling gives Atico’s geology team a higher degree of confidence that VMS mineralisation is present between the three lenses (South, North and Guatuza). Today’s laboratory results are reporting these additional zones of mineralization located between those three previously identified blocks. Additional drilling will continue in these target areas starting this month as part of the 2021 exploration campaign to try to increase the polygon size.

Drill Program Assay Results:

Intercept* Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Total Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) CMLP-20-116* 299 -71 364.64 344.4 352.78 6.38 3.32 24.88 0.45 0.54 4.89 including 346.4 348.00 1.60 8.54 64.00 0.62 1.50 8.29 CMLP-20-138 264 -67 351.08 No significant intercept CMLP-20-139 90 -59 120.00 96.60 101.40 4.78 0.62 2.83 0.83 0.05 0.04 CMLP-20-140 90 -38 128.15 No significant intercept CMLP-20-141 301 -54 116.32 55.40 59.10 3.70 1.09 16.09 0.51 0.19 1.74 and 63.30 67.42 4.12 0.98 11.84 0.89 0.07 0.84 CMLP-20-142 90 -61 144.25 82.45 83.48 1.03 6.31 24.00 0.43 0.31 36.29 and 103.90 104.69 0.79 5.66 93.00 4.36 0.83 6.65 CMLP-20-144 90 -41 120.15 No significant intercept CMLP-20-145 360 -90 60.04 No significant intercept CMLP-20-146 45 -75 140.95 36.76 37.17 0.41 21.7 324.0 4.31 7.32 24.10 and 64.44 74.75 10.31 2.79 43.06 2.65 0.18 0.91 including 69.69 71.64 1.95 6.14 182.1 7.77 0.74 2.68 and 85.05 98.75 13.70 4.49 35.09 1.10 0.94 6.35 including 93.15 96.75 3.60 11.35 88.5 1.85 2.82 7.50 CMLP-20-147 90 -79 68.66 No significant intercept CMLP-20-148 305 -45 55.24 No significant intercept CMLP-20-149 90 -55 65.26 No significant intercept CMLP-20-150 21 -61 125.82 36.2 38.17 1.97 2.43 19.00 0.87 0.70 2.20 and 91.45 102.00 10.55 13.19 76.84 5.51 0.71 4.47 including 94.47 97.49 3.02 34.1 111.5 11.33 0.53 3.49 CMLP-20-151 180 -90 50.44 10.49 15.00 4.51 0.44 4.40 0.90 0.01 0.56 CMLP-20-152 128 -55 49.03 12.19 16.28 4.09 0.48 3.49 1.57 0.03 0.20 and 18.06 19.06 1.00 1.99 14.00 0.46 0.36 2.59 CMLP-20-153 13 -48 125.46 21.57 29.4 7.83 0.86 5.97 0.56 0.02 0.49 CMLP-20-154 90 -55 50.00 17.00 25.65 8.65 0.59 7.15 0.36 0.20 1.40 CMLP-20-155 90 -82 26.17 No significant intercept CMLP-20-156 90 -75 125.53 100.58 104.21 3.63 0.98 19.82 0.06 0.40 1.68 CMLP-20-157 90 -55 141.96 77.65 83.70 6.05 1.10 7.63 0.10 0.22 1.77 CMLP-20-158 228 -68 110.66 79.50 82.95 3.45 0.89 12.34 1.05 0.05 0.43 and 91.33 96.47 5.14 2.17 19.89 6.32 0.11 1.71 CMLP-20-159 245 -52 92.62 76.71 79.75 3.04 2.15 53.03 3.80 0.30 2.13 CMLP-20-160 90 -70 159.98 106.6 108.60 2.00 1.51 11.00 0.12 0.75 3.34 CMLP-20-161 195 -80 123.43 110.6 117.15 6.55 2.49 20.76 1.66 0.20 1.66 including 114.19 115.90 1.71 3.22 34.74 4.68 0.26 2.00 CMLP-20-162 296 -61 234.75 148.75 149.63 0.88 20.3 271.0 4.50 1.02 5.03 CMLP-20-163 311 -59 313.32 296.59 297.49 0.90 1.87 34.00 0.13 0.33 1.31 CMLP-20-164 315 -64 176.05 No significant intercept CMLP-20-165 330 -68 198.70 175.90 179.23 3.33 2.37 4.24 1.12 0.01 0.08 CMLP-20-166 320 -59 316.46 299.50 300.09 0.59 1.98 41.00 0.85 0.32 2.26 CMLP-20-167 340 -64 196.40 179.40 182.00 2.60 2.23 7.00 0.41 0.06 0.78 and 185.25 186.1 0.85 7.67 8.00 4.07 0.17 1.19 CMLP-20-168 323 -56 277.34 No significant intercept CMLP-20-169 332 -54 268.61 No significant intercept CMLP-20-170 335 -49 254.58 No significant intercept

* Hole was drilled in the south block and used for new metallurgical testing

La Plata Project

Gold-bearing sulphide mineralization at La Plata occurs as compositional banding composed of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite laminae with barite occurring as clasts and also as layers. The mineralized lenses have also been dislocated by a few faults and dolerite dikes cutting the body.

The La Plata project is amongst the highest-grade gold-copper VMS deposits in which base and precious metal mineralization is interpreted to have formed as part of multiple volcanic episodes that created a stacked volcanic-exhalite hydrothermal sequence considered favorable for hosting additional VMS lenses. The recent drilling results in the southern portion of the deposit have encountered deeper mineralization, and an extension of mineralization to the north has been discovered by recent trenching results.

The La Plata independent Amended and restated NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment of the La Mina VMS Project Cotopaxi Province, Ecuador (“PEA”) originally dated March 30th, 2019, amended and restated July 17, 2019 was prepared by SGS Canada Inc. Mineral Services, Daniel Leroux, M.Sc., P.Geo. Brian Wolfe. M.Sc., MAIG, David Orava, P.Eng., Simon Meik, FAusIMM (CP), Qinghua (Jason) Jin, P.E and pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and reports the La Plata inferred resources at 1.9 million tons at an average grade of 4.1 g/t Au, 49.4g/t silver, 3.3% Cu, 4.5% Zn, 0.6% Pb as available on SEDAR. Preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, that include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The La Plata project consists of a concession covering a total area of 2,300 hectares along its 9-kilometer length, which contains known mineralization in two VMS lenses and nine priority exploration targets.

The Company has a binding option agreement with a private Ecuadorean company to earn up to 75% in the La Plata project, of which the first option to acquire the initial 60% ownership has been exercised. Please refer to the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further details.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Before sampling, a centerline, representing bottom of hole (or a reference line when this is not known) is marked on the drill core. The core is cut and sampled, always sampling the right-hand side of the drill core. Samples are selected based on logged geological features, such as rock type, mineralization, alteration, veining etc. Sample length does not exceed 2.5 m nor is smaller than 20 cm. A total of 10% of the samples submitted are certified blanks and standards and field duplicates with, as a minimum, one blank submitted at the beginning of each sample batch. Certified standards are submitted at an average of 6% of the samples submitted. Field duplicates are taken at a rate of 1 in 20 of the samples taken. For all drill holes, analysis was completed by ALS Chemex in Lima, Peru with sample preparation completed in Quito. The lab is accredited with International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS Geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.

Qualified Control

Dr. Michael Druecker, CPG, is a qualified person under NI 43-101 standards and independent of the company, is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico Mining Corporation. Dr. Druecker has approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it’s high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

