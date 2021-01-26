 

Allegiant Gold Provides Corporate Update and Plans for 2021

RENO, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“Allegiant” or the “Company”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to provide a corporate update and outline its goals & objectives for 2021.

Corporate Mission

“Our overriding goal at Allegiant is prove up a multi-million ounce deposit at Eastside, our Flagship project near the town of Tonopah, Nevada, while carefully managing costs and limiting dilution within our share structure,” stated Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant. “We believe we have all the elements to continue expanding the resources at Eastside in a disciplined and methodical manner,” added Mr. Gianulis. Allegiant’s strategy of focusing on Eastside while farming-out its other attractive and non-core projects has provided the Company with a source of income and, thereby, keeping shareholder dilution to a minimum.

The Original Zone at Eastside currently hosts a current Inferred Mineral Resource of 996,000 gold (“Au”) ounces utilizing a US$1,550/ounce gold price and a US$19.67/ounce silver price (see table below)*.

Table 1: Original Zone Pit-Constrained Update Resource Estimate:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e1a9471-ca4c-4cc0 ...

* The updated resource estimate (“Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada”) was conducted by Mine Development Associates (“MDA”) of Reno, Nevada with an effective date of December 30, 2019. Heap leach extractions are expected to be around 70% and 20% for gold and silver, respectively, using a three- stage crushing procedure. Milling with a fine grind is expected to result in extractions over 90% and around 50% for gold and silver, respectively. Utilizing a 0.15 g/t cut-off for Au, measured gold was 0.54 g/t and silver was 4.3 g/t. In accordance with NI 43-101 the MDA Technical Report dated January 24, 2020 was filed on SEDAR on January 29, 2020. This report builds on and supersedes the NI 43-101 reports of Ristorcelli (December 2016) and Ristorcelli (July 2017) titled “Resource Estimate and Technical Report, Eastside Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada” prepared for Allegiant with an Effective Date of July 25, 2017. A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found at www.sedar.com.

