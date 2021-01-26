 

Progress Introduces Integrated Log Management in WhatsUp Gold 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 15:00  |  56   |   |   

New release of award-winning network monitoring software adds simple, integrated syslog and Windows log management – all within the same industry-leading interface

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the latest release of Progress WhatsUp Gold, the award-winning network monitoring software. With today’s release, WhatsUp Gold adds integrated log management, third-party monitoring and management via outbound REST APIs and improved reporting—making it easier than ever to find and troubleshoot problems quickly.

Today, networks must be able to handle more traffic moving in more directions from more devices, including physical and virtual devices, switches, routers, wireless access points, firewalls, cloud resources, services and applications. While each new connection provides added capabilities, they also create new potential vulnerabilities that network professionals need to manage, often through a myriad of tools and technologies.

Integrated Log Management
WhatsUp Gold 2021 introduces intuitive, integrated log management capabilities for tracking and alerting on syslog and Windows log events. Users can monitor, filter, search and alert on logs for every device in their network while also watching for meta trends like log volume changes. All of this is done within the same industry-leading interface that makes troubleshooting with WhatsUp Gold easy. The result is the ability to manage syslog and Windows log events and alerts the same way users monitor the rest of the network and with the same customizable dashboards and reporting.

“WhatsUp Gold 2021 adds easy visibility and management of device log data—all integrated into an industry-leading interface. It’s a huge step up for us, in terms of being able to decipher what’s going on in our network,” said Christopher Gerochi, IT Coordinator II, City of Pleasanton, California. “We can now sift through log entries quickly to find which device is causing alarms and act instantly—and it’s all conveniently available from a single pane of glass.”

Additional WhatsUp Gold 2021 capabilities and features include:

Outbound REST APIs
WhatsUp Gold’s inbound REST API support has been expanded to include outbound REST APIs. An extensive suite of outbound REST API calls lets users leverage REST to provide information to WhatsUp Gold from other third-party systems. This extends integration to the application level, making it simple to seamlessly integrate functionality with third-party applications like Salesforce, Office 365 and others. In addition, inbound REST API calls allow users to automate workloads by extracting specific data from WhatsUp Gold or inputting information from a separate system or script.

Seite 1 von 3
Progress Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progress Introduces Integrated Log Management in WhatsUp Gold 2021 New release of award-winning network monitoring software adds simple, integrated syslog and Windows log management – all within the same industry-leading interface BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
K92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Progress Releases New Kendo UI Native Components for Angular, React, Vue and jQuery
20.01.21
Progress Leads the Market with the Richest Truly Native Blazor UI Component Suite in the Industry
14.01.21
Progress Reports 2020 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
12.01.21
Progress Announces Second Annual Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM
05.01.21
Goodbody Boosts Marketing Agility with Progress
04.01.21
Progress Software to Report Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 on January 14, 2021