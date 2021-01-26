Progress Introduces Integrated Log Management in WhatsUp Gold 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the latest release of Progress WhatsUp Gold , the award-winning network monitoring software. With today’s release, WhatsUp Gold adds integrated log management, third-party monitoring and management via outbound REST APIs and improved reporting—making it easier than ever to find and troubleshoot problems quickly.

Today, networks must be able to handle more traffic moving in more directions from more devices, including physical and virtual devices, switches, routers, wireless access points, firewalls, cloud resources, services and applications. While each new connection provides added capabilities, they also create new potential vulnerabilities that network professionals need to manage, often through a myriad of tools and technologies.

Integrated Log Management

WhatsUp Gold 2021 introduces intuitive, integrated log management capabilities for tracking and alerting on syslog and Windows log events. Users can monitor, filter, search and alert on logs for every device in their network while also watching for meta trends like log volume changes. All of this is done within the same industry-leading interface that makes troubleshooting with WhatsUp Gold easy. The result is the ability to manage syslog and Windows log events and alerts the same way users monitor the rest of the network and with the same customizable dashboards and reporting.

“WhatsUp Gold 2021 adds easy visibility and management of device log data—all integrated into an industry-leading interface. It’s a huge step up for us, in terms of being able to decipher what’s going on in our network,” said Christopher Gerochi, IT Coordinator II, City of Pleasanton, California. “We can now sift through log entries quickly to find which device is causing alarms and act instantly—and it’s all conveniently available from a single pane of glass.”

Additional WhatsUp Gold 2021 capabilities and features include:

Outbound REST APIs

WhatsUp Gold’s inbound REST API support has been expanded to include outbound REST APIs. An extensive suite of outbound REST API calls lets users leverage REST to provide information to WhatsUp Gold from other third-party systems. This extends integration to the application level, making it simple to seamlessly integrate functionality with third-party applications like Salesforce, Office 365 and others. In addition, inbound REST API calls allow users to automate workloads by extracting specific data from WhatsUp Gold or inputting information from a separate system or script.