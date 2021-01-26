 

PRO Unlimited and Eightfold AI Announce Exclusive Partnership to Bring AI and Diversity & Inclusion to Modern Workforce Management

Combined solution will ensure a seamless, modern, diversity-first experience powered by AI for an organization's entire talent acquisition process

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRO Unlimited, the pioneer and leading modern workforce management solution provider in the industry, announced today an exclusive partnership with Eightfold AI, a talent intelligence pioneer and leader. Under the terms of the partnership, PRO will embed Eightfold's AI technology into its contingent workforce management platform, including SaaS solutions, such as Wand Vendor Management System (VMS), Direct Sourcing and Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) offerings, to optimize its customers' contingent hiring practices. Eightfold's AI-driven talent intelligence, coupled with PRO's 30 years of data and technology, will also increase the power of PRO's contingent workforce management platform. It will enable the Global 2000 to more effectively and intelligently identify, engage and secure the best contingent talent in the world, while attaining diversity goals.  

PRO Unlimited offers solutions for contingent labor management, 1099/co-employment risk management, & third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent.

As the economy rebounds, organizations will be hiring contingent workers ahead of the recovery while prioritizing areas within hiring, such as retention and D&I initiatives. However, many organizations lack the ability to harness machine-based learning, data and intelligence to not only source the best candidates, but also to drive their businesses forward. Eightfold AI's talent intelligence and PRO's contingent workforce management platform, including the world's largest global market rate data repository, aim to solve this problem, which is one of the biggest pain points for companies today. 

PRO will embed Eightfold's AI technology into its software to provide customers with features that enable more informed hiring, diversity and redeployment of workers anywhere in the world. This real-time matching and ranking of candidates drives faster, smarter hiring decisions at scale. This helps organizations secure the best talent, while reducing costs and increasing D&I. Managers eager to reduce manual tasks and increase efficiency will be able to more quickly and effectively identify candidates that align with a job's requirements. Leading-edge job calibration capabilities and intuitive UI design offer these managers an easy, at-a-glance way to compare candidates side-by-side based on unbiased empirical data.

