Pacific Green Enters Into a Framework Agreement With Sinopec to Work on a Portfolio of Projects That Include Onshore and Offshore Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power and Comprehensive Energy Utilization

26.01.2021

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Pacific Green," (OTCQB:PGTK)) is pleased to announce that a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Green Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Limited has signed a Framework Agreement (the "Agreement") with SINOPEC Star Co., Ltd. ("SINOPEC Star"), a subsidiary of SINOPEC, the world's largest oil refining, gas and petrochemical conglomerate headquartered in Beijing to provide design, development engineering and consulting services.

The Agreement provides for Pacific Green to work alongside SINOPEC Star on a portfolio of projects in the areas of Onshore and Offshore Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power and Comprehensive Energy Utilization, as SINOPEC seeks to expand its renewable energy portfolio. The Agreement is effective until 1 December 2022.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green's Chief Executive commented: "The Framework Agreement covers a portfolio of exciting projects and it is a great honour to have been engaged to work alongside SINOPEC Star's excellent team."

Scott added: "Pacific Green's technologies, particularly in the solar power, desalination and battery energy storage system (BESS) sectors, provide the perfect solution to the world's growing demand for renewables and the increasing involvement of the oil majors in renewable and sustainable energy."

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company offers BESS and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.