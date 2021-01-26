SailPoint to Host Virtual Analyst Day

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security, today announced that it will host a virtual Analyst Day on Friday, February 26, 2021. The SailPoint management team will provide presentations beginning at 10 a.m. CT (or 11 a.m. ET) with the event expected to conclude at approximately 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET).

The link to the webcast, along with the replay of the event, will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.