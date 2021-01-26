SailPoint to Host Virtual Analyst Day
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security, today announced that it will host a virtual Analyst Day on Friday, February 26, 2021. The SailPoint management team will provide presentations beginning at 10 a.m. CT (or 11 a.m. ET) with the event expected to conclude at approximately 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET).
The link to the webcast, along with the replay of the event, will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.
About SailPoint
SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005010/en/
