Vertex Selects Auth0 to Help Businesses Deliver Secure Tax Solutions

Vertex helps more than 4,000 customers across 130 countries worldwide simplify tax complexities and digitally advance their business. The Vertex platform provides a comprehensive, integrated suite of tax technology solutions including tax determination, compliance and reporting, data management, and document management. Vertex serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies, along with the top tax, accounting, and consulting firms.

Auth0 , the identity platform for application teams, today announced that it has been selected as the authentication provider for Vertex , Inc. (Nasdaq: VERX), a pioneer in tax automation and a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. Having recently completed an IPO , Vertex will use Auth0’s identity and authentication solutions to manage and secure access to the Vertex platform.

To aid the company’s strategic priorities and digital transformation efforts, Vertex replaced its in-house identity management solution with the Auth0 identity platform. Auth0’s solutions help secure the authentication and authorization to Vertex’s applications—which help businesses efficiently manage end-to-end tax operations for customer transaction events—and help Vertex manage its user authentication experience.

“The rapid changes taking place in today’s global business, technology, and regulatory environments demand intelligent solutions that are secure and scalable,” said Steve Wasserman, Principal Architect at Vertex, Inc. “Identity management is a critical component to any transformation process, and having a proven identity expert like Auth0 allows us to confidently serve our growing customer base.”

“As a trusted leader in tax technology, Vertex is instrumental in calculating the tax for businesses while removing the many hurdles surrounding tax obligations and global commerce,” said Ghazi Masood, SVP of Americas for Auth0. “The security of these transactions is paramount and Vertex understands the role authentication plays in that process. We look forward to aiding the Vertex team and its customers with their digital priorities to drive long-term success.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005016/en/