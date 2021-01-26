 

Vertex Selects Auth0 to Help Businesses Deliver Secure Tax Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Auth0, the identity platform for application teams, today announced that it has been selected as the authentication provider for Vertex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERX), a pioneer in tax automation and a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. Having recently completed an IPO, Vertex will use Auth0’s identity and authentication solutions to manage and secure access to the Vertex platform.

Vertex helps more than 4,000 customers across 130 countries worldwide simplify tax complexities and digitally advance their business. The Vertex platform provides a comprehensive, integrated suite of tax technology solutions including tax determination, compliance and reporting, data management, and document management. Vertex serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies, along with the top tax, accounting, and consulting firms.

To aid the company’s strategic priorities and digital transformation efforts, Vertex replaced its in-house identity management solution with the Auth0 identity platform. Auth0’s solutions help secure the authentication and authorization to Vertex’s applications—which help businesses efficiently manage end-to-end tax operations for customer transaction events—and help Vertex manage its user authentication experience.

“The rapid changes taking place in today’s global business, technology, and regulatory environments demand intelligent solutions that are secure and scalable,” said Steve Wasserman, Principal Architect at Vertex, Inc. “Identity management is a critical component to any transformation process, and having a proven identity expert like Auth0 allows us to confidently serve our growing customer base.”

“As a trusted leader in tax technology, Vertex is instrumental in calculating the tax for businesses while removing the many hurdles surrounding tax obligations and global commerce,” said Ghazi Masood, SVP of Americas for Auth0. “The security of these transactions is paramount and Vertex understands the role authentication plays in that process. We look forward to aiding the Vertex team and its customers with their digital priorities to drive long-term success.”

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Vertex Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertex Selects Auth0 to Help Businesses Deliver Secure Tax Solutions Auth0, the identity platform for application teams, today announced that it has been selected as the authentication provider for Vertex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERX), a pioneer in tax automation and a leading global provider of indirect tax software and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Vertex Acquires Edge Computing Company Tellutax to Extend its Global Leadership in Tax Technology
19.01.21
Vertex baut seine Partnerschaft mit Adobe als Premier Partner im Adobe Exchange Program aus
19.01.21
Vertex Extends Relationship with Adobe as a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Program