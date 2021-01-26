Becker Launches Enhanced CMA Exam Review Experience and Strategic Partnership with the IMA

“As our world continues to be transformed by technology, geopolitical risks, evolving regulatory frameworks and more, nearly every decision a business makes today requires the skills, competencies and expertise of finance professionals,” said Mike Malee, president of Becker. “Certified management accountants are increasingly trusted and relied on by organizations to address how these issues impact performance and drive growth. Becker’s enhanced CMA Exam Review is designed to help students pass the exam and strengthen the skills they need to succeed in the workforce today and tomorrow.”

Becker , a global leader in certification, exam prep and professional education, and a part of Adtalem Global Education, today announced a brand-new CMA Exam Review experience – building on its proven, personalized learning platforms and furthering its commitment to the future of the accounting profession. The Certified Management Accountant designation is the global benchmark for management accountants and financial professionals. Becker is a strategic partner of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), the only organization to offer the CMA credential.

Becker’s comprehensive CMA Exam Review course – covering both parts of the CMA Exam: part 1—financial, performance, and analytics, and part 2—strategic finance management – helps students hone their skills in strategic thinking, leadership, planning, budgeting, forecasting, and more. With the new enhancements to the review courses, students can expect:

New quality content , including textbooks, multiple choice and essay questions, videos, practice tests and simulated exams that capture the feeling and pace of the exam itself.

, including textbooks, multiple choice and essay questions, videos, practice tests and simulated exams that capture the feeling and pace of the exam itself. An intuitive user experience . Based on Becker’s proven CPA preparation software platform, the new format provides an organized learning experience with streamlined, easy-to-use navigation.

. Based on Becker’s proven CPA preparation software platform, the new format provides an organized learning experience with streamlined, easy-to-use navigation. Industry-leading instruction with teachers who have decades of experience translating classroom learning into real-life application.

with teachers who have decades of experience translating classroom learning into real-life application. Personalized learning, utilizing Adapt2U Technology. The AI-driven platform continuously assesses knowledge, helping to focus on areas where the most help is needed.

“IMA is pleased to have Becker support the CMA program through new enhancements and innovations in exam prep. Ultimately, the profession will benefit through more highly qualified management accountants making a difference throughout their careers,” said Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO.

“For more than 60 years, accountants have relied on Becker for the best in exam prep and continuing education for CPAs,” continued Malee. “Now CMAs will have that same confidence and trust in us. We are investing in the future of all accountants – and the profession.”

For more information about Becker’s CMA Exam Review options – including its Advantage and Premium level packages – visit Becker.com/CMA-Review, or preview the course with a complimentary 14-day demo at Becker.com/CMAdemo.

About Becker Professional Education

Accountants around the world count on Becker for the industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. And it all comes down to one thing: results. Results rooted in a tireless commitment to the success of our students. Crafting personalized learning experiences. Unleashing cutting-edge technologies. Relentlessly advocating for the industry as a whole. And simply doing whatever it takes. For all these reasons and more, more than 1 million CPA candidates have chosen Becker.

Becker provides CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review and CPE (Continued Professional Education) with expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats including on-demand resources and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education, part of Adtalem Global Education, at www.becker.com.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider, and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Carrington College, Chamberlain University, DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005128/en/