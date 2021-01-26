 

PROS Earns Great Place to Work Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced its designation as a 2020-2021 Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The certification further substantiates PROS commitment to fostering a culture that provides a first-class employee experience while delivering on the company mission to help people and companies outperform.

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven ‘For All’ methodology, the survey confirms 94% of employees say PROS is a great place to work. Additionally, 96% of employee respondents say they feel welcome when joining PROS and 95% of respondents are proud to tell others they work at PROS.

“We take our people-first culture very seriously and are extremely honored to receive this designation,” said PROS Chief People Officer Nikki Brewer. “Being Great Place to Work certified further confirms PROS commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent and fostering an inclusive workplace culture that creates meaningful experiences for employees.”

When describing why PROS is a great place to work, employees’ top responses are people, care and culture, all of which align with PROS core values – We Are Owners. We are Innovators. We Care. PROS maintains a welcoming environment and provides resources and opportunities to help foster inclusion through numerous Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), enables employees to take charge of their careers through learning and development programs and supports a virtual first, flexible work-life balance to fit individual employee lifestyles.

See more on PROS Great Place to Work certification and summary results.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

