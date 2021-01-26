 

Partners in Primary Care Announces 2021 Growth Plans for Its Senior-Focused Care Facilities

Partners in Primary Care announced today the details of its 2021 expansion. Having opened 15 new centers in 2020, plans for 2021 include up to 20 more centers, including entering the Atlanta market, additional centers in the Houston area and five more in Louisiana, including Lafayette and the North Shore outside of New Orleans as well as two new centers in Nevada.

The planned center openings will bring the total number of centers Partners in Primary Care operates (including its Orlando, Florida-based Family Physicians Group facilities) to nearly 80 centers. By 2023, Partners in Primary Care expects to operate approximately 100 centers.

Partners in Primary Care, a payer-agnostic subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is part of a family of senior-focused, primary care centers that deliver comprehensive, personalized care to approximately 57,000 patients from many different Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare. The centers are often located in underserved areas that previously offered minimal access to primary care for seniors.

“Partners in Primary Care is expanding rapidly because of the demand from seniors for the type of senior-focused care we provide,” said Renee’ Buckingham, President of Humana’s Care Delivery Organization, which includes Partners in Primary Care as well as the Family Physicians Group facilities referenced above.

“The significant growth of our organization demonstrates the success of our senior-focused, value-based approach in serving patients and communities, and our investment in providing much-needed care in underserved areas. We are grateful to our clinicians and care teams who work tirelessly to provide personalized care to help seniors stay healthy and lead happier lives, which requires addressing their physical, social and mental health needs holistically. We look forward to offering our comprehensive primary care to many more seniors in the coming year and beyond,” Buckingham added.

Operating under an integrated, comprehensive, value-based care model, Partners in Primary Care offers a unique health care experience to seniors. All Partners in Primary Care centers are staffed by board-certified physicians and care teams who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. Physicians spend more time with their patients – well more than the 10 to 15 minutes in most practices – and care teams focus on creating personalized care plans designed to help patients achieve their best possible health. This includes helping patients with social, behavioral and financial needs.

