 

CyrusOne Purchases Renewable Energy to Power Texas Data Centers

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced that the company will purchase 67 MW of renewable energy delivered to the electricity grid and equivalent renewable energy credits generated by Enel Green Power’s 284 MW1 Azure Sky solar + storage project located in Haskell County, Texas. The agreement reflects CyrusOne’s commitment to accelerate the transition to renewable energy resources in local communities and is part of the Company’s effort under its pledge to operate carbon-free by 2040.

Through the agreement, CyrusOne will significantly reduce its CO2 emissions over the term of the contract. The purchase is equivalent to meeting 100% of the power requirements for CyrusOne’s data center facility in Allen, Texas, and approximately 70% of the power requirements for its data center in Carrollton, Texas. Additionally, CyrusOne will retire project-specific renewable attributes from Azure Sky solar + storage equal to 100% of the power usage at its Dallas headquarters. CyrusOne has previously procured solar power for its Chandler facility in Arizona, and its data centers in London and Amsterdam also run on 100% renewable energy.

“The purchase of renewables to reduce data center carbon emissions is a key part of our comprehensive sustainability mission at CyrusOne,” said Kyle Myers, Senior Director of Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability at CyrusOne. “We’ve been transitioning our energy requirements to focus on renewable sources across our data center portfolio and are committed to implementing cutting-edge technologies and strategies that create a more sustainable future.”

The transaction was structured in collaboration with Energy Edge and J. Aron and Company LLC., a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs, to support CyrusOne in its goal to eliminate carbon emissions by 2040. The Azure Sky solar + storage project in Haskell County, Texas, is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. For more information on CyrusOne’s sustainability program, please visit: https://cyrusone.com/about/about-us/sustainability/

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1,000 companies.

