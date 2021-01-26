Central Garden & Pet to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the garden and pet industries, will announce its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 26, 2020 on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after the close of trading. On that day, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss these results and to provide a general business update. The conference call and a replay will be accessible on the Company’s website http://ir.central.com.

Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) using conference ID# 13714995. A replay of the call will be available for three days by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415 (domestic and international) and entering conference ID# 13714995.