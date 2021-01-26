 

NortonLifeLock Makes Norton 360 for Gamers Available Globally  

26.01.2021   

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced the global availability of Norton 360 for Gamers, security reimagined for gamers.

“It’s never been more critical for gamers to have strong security in place and build good safety habits to protect themselves,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer at NortonLifeLock. “As gaming has become such a big part of our lives, the value of gaming accounts and the personal information tied to them has increased exponentially. We created Norton 360 for Gamers as part of our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives. We want gamers to continue enjoying the gaming world, but with peace of mind that they have a Cyber Safety plan in place to help stay one step ahead of the cybercriminals.”

With online gaming on the rise during the pandemic, cybercriminals have taken aim on the lucrative industry that boasts more than 2.7 billion gamers globally1. A new survey by NortonLifeLock found that many gamers are concerned about the trajectory of gaming security, with 65% worried that gaming will become less secure in the future. Further, 35% say they have had a gaming account hacked.2 Experts at NortonLifeLock warn that gamers will need to be more vigilant this year as cybercriminals recognize the value of their accounts and personal information.

Today’s gamers are faced with challenges that extend well beyond the game. From casual to hardcore PC gamers, personal information and digital assets abound in the gaming universe and are valuable to cybercriminals, putting gamers at risk for device vulnerabilities, phishing attacks and identity theft. A typical gaming account can include the gamer’s name, birth year, mailing address, email, mobile number, payment information, and other personal information that, with the right mix of information, could be used by an identity thief to wreak financial havoc. Gamer tags are ransacked for virtual items and personally identifiable information that are bought and sold for real money on the Dark Web. Once a gaming account has been breached, the gamer’s other accounts, from banking to social media, are at a much higher risk for account takeovers and fraud.3

