ExOne to 3D Print Lightweight Ceramic-Metal Parts Under New License With Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced it has reached a commercial license agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory to 3D print parts in aluminum-infiltrated boron carbide (B 4 C).

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) researchers developed a patent-pending method of 3D printing parts in aluminum-infiltrated boron carbide on an ExOne metal binder jet 3D printer. The material is used to produce collimators, neutron imaging components, and other objects, such as shielding equipment used to deflect or absorb energy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Researchers at ORNL developed the patent-pending method of 3D printing aluminum-infiltrated B 4 C on an ExOne M-Flex, a 3D printer that uses binder jetting technology to 3D print objects in metals, ceramics and other powder materials.

In 2019, ExOne executed an R&D license for the manufacturing process. Now, that license has been expanded to commercial use so that ExOne can begin printing aluminum-infiltrated B 4 C collimators, shielding equipment, and other components used in neutron scattering research.

ExOne Technology Drives ORNL Innovation

Binder jetting is a groundbreaking 3D printing process that uses a digital file to quickly inkjet a binder into a bed of powder particles — metal, sand or ceramic — creating a solid part one layer at a time. When printing metals, the final part may be fabricated into a solid object. Other materials can also be infiltrated into the part during this process.

In this instance, a team at ORNL led by David C. Anderson, Manager of Instrument Systems Engineering for the Second Target Station Project, developed a process to 3D print objects in B 4 C, a neutron-absorbing material, and then infiltrate the objects with aluminum. Infiltration is when a material is wetted or absorbed into another material like water into a sponge. The final aluminum-infiltrated B 4 C material is known as a metal-matrix composite, a type of cermet. ORNL’s Amy Elliott is a co-inventor of this process. Additional co-inventors of these technologies include Corson Cramer and Bianca Haberl, both of ORNL.