Moody’s Analytics CECL Solutions Complete 2020 SOC 1 Examinations

Moody’s Analytics today announced that the ImpairmentStudio, RiskCalc, and CMM platforms have completed System and Organization Controls (SOC 1) Type 2 examinations under the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The SOC 1 report examination encompasses policies, operating procedures, and controls related to financial reporting of user entities by an independent auditor, to objectively validate that the service organization meets its declared control objectives.

Banks, credit unions, and insurance companies use our ImpairmentStudio solution to automate allowance calculations, analysis, reporting, and workflow. This award-winning solution combines our credit risk data, best-in-class analytics, and impairment accounting expertise, and has been celebrated for its completeness and broad CECL automation capabilities. As part of an integrated suite, or as standalone platforms, the CMM solution is used to assess the default and recovery risk for commercial real estate (CRE) mortgages, while the RiskCalc solution (also a recent award winner) allows users to assess the default and recovery risk of private firms and financial institutions.

“Our customers count on us to help deliver outstanding operational compliance,” said Eric Ebel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “These three SOC 1 Type 2 attestations demonstrate that our CECL solutions are fulfilling that essential purpose.”

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005350/en/