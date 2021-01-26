PharmaCyte Biotech Begins DNA Sequence and Stability Studies in Response to FDA Requests for its Clinical Trial Product

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that it has commenced additional studies to determine the exact sequence of the DNA encoding of the enzyme in the cells of its CypCaps product for pancreatic cancer and the stability of the sequences, in line with the requests provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The cell clone used to produce the CypCaps product has been augmented to produce the cytochrome P450 enzyme. This enzyme converts ifosfamide from its inactive form to its cancer-killing form and is the basis for how CypCaps works. PharmaCyte has already shown that the enzyme is produced, that the expression of the enzyme is stable over time and that the enzyme is functional. The FDA has now asked PharmaCyte to provide the exact DNA sequence and configuration of the genetic augmentation responsible for the production of cytochrome P450 in the cells. This requires additional studies that necessitates a multi-prong approach, including the employment of a new, state of the art, technique.