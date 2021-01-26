Sallie Mae Names Kerri Palmer Chief Risk and Compliance Officer

An industry veteran, Palmer joins Sallie Mae from Capital One, where she served as senior vice president of risk management. She brings more than 20 years of experience in risk assessment and management, regulatory compliance, process improvement, program management, business analysis, operations leadership, and change management. She has built and transformed programs in enterprise risk, operational risk, cyber and technology risk, internal and external fraud risk, third-party risk, and business continuity risk.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, has named Kerri Palmer Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. Palmer will oversee Sallie Mae’s integrated risk and compliance organization. She succeeds Jeff Dale who served as Sallie Mae’s Chief Risk Officer since 2014, and the interim Chief Risk and Compliance Officer since the fall of 2020.

“Strong risk and compliance functions are critical to Sallie Mae’s success, providing credible challenge to our leaders, and ensuring the proactive management and mitigation of enterprise-wide risk,” said Jonathan Witter, Sallie Mae CEO. “Kerri will play an integral role as we drive focus and alignment to our strategic priorities and I’m confident her comprehensive experience will help us continue delivering for our customers.”

Palmer earned a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics and economics from Wheaton College (MA), and a Master of Science in statistics from Texas A&M University.

For more information visit www.salliemae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005643/en/