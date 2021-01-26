 

Merck Presents Interim Findings from Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Once-Monthly Oral Islatravir for the Prevention of HIV-1 Infection at HIVR4P 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 15:06  |  38   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced new interim data from the Phase 2a trial (NCT04003103) in adults evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of the once-monthly oral islatravir tablet -- the company’s investigational oral nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor (NRTTI) -- for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Interim findings demonstrate that once-monthly oral islatravir achieved the pre-specified efficacy PK threshold for PrEP at both of the two doses studied (60 mg and 120 mg). In the interim analysis using blinded data, both monthly doses of islatravir were found to have an acceptable tolerability profile. These data are shared as a late-breaking oral presentation during the virtual 2021 HIV Research for Prevention Conference (HIVR4P 2021) and featured in the official press conference of HIVR4P 2021.

“These results provide support for further study of islatravir as a once-monthly oral PrEP regimen,” said Sharon Hillier, Ph.D., senior investigator at the Magee-Womens Research Institute, and professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences of the University of Pittsburgh, the study’s lead investigator. “There is an urgent need for additional, longer acting HIV prevention options to help a wider range of people protect themselves.”

“Despite recognized progress towards ending the HIV epidemic, 1.7 million people worldwide were infected with HIV in 2019, which signals the need for more innovations to relieve the growing burden of infection,” said Dr. Joan Butterton, vice president, global clinical development, infectious diseases, Merck Research Laboratories. “Our data at HIVR4P support evaluating islatravir as a once-monthly oral PrEP option in the phase 3 IMPOWER trials, which will enroll across diverse populations and geographies. Our goal is to bring a new prevention strategy for HIV-1 infection to those at risk of acquiring HIV for whom currently available PrEP options are not a possibility.”

In the ongoing Phase 2a randomized, double-blind, parallel assignment, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial in adults at low-risk for acquiring HIV-1 infection, participants were randomly assigned (2:2:1) to one of three oral once-monthly therapy groups: islatravir 60 mg, islatravir 120 mg, or placebo. Participants received islatravir or placebo once monthly over a 24-week blinded therapy period, followed by a 12-week blinded period (sponsor is unblinded after this stage to allow for interim evaluation of safety), and a 32-week unblinded follow-up in the islatravir groups to characterize the terminal elimination phase. Outcome measures for safety, tolerability and PK were analyzed.

Seite 1 von 4


Merck & Co Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Merck & Co.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck Presents Interim Findings from Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Once-Monthly Oral Islatravir for the Prevention of HIV-1 Infection at HIVR4P 2021 Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced new interim data from the Phase 2a trial (NCT04003103) in adults evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of the once-monthly oral islatravir …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
European Commission Approves KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as First-Line Treatment in Adult Patients With Metastatic Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) or Mismatch Repair Deficient (dMMR) Colorectal Cancer
25.01.21
US-Anleihen legen zu - Corona-Pandemie belastet den Aktienmarkt
25.01.21
Devisen: Euro leidet unter Corona-Verunsicherung und schwachen Konjunkturdaten
25.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow schwächelt - Apple hilft Nasdaq vorbörslich
25.01.21
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of Two Investigational Therapeutic Candidates
20.01.21
ROUNDUP: Merck KGaA bricht Lungenkrebsstudie mit Immuntherapie Bintrafusp ab
20.01.21
Bayer-Herzmedikament Vericiguat in USA zugelassen
20.01.21
Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VERQUVO (vericiguat)
14.01.21
Bayer hofft auf Wachstumsschub mit Gen- und Zelltherapien
12.01.21
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for V114, Merck’s Investigational 15-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, for Use in Adults 18 Years of Age and Older

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
5
Merck & Co.