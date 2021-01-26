Merck Presents Interim Findings from Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Once-Monthly Oral Islatravir for the Prevention of HIV-1 Infection at HIVR4P 2021

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced new interim data from the Phase 2a trial (NCT04003103) in adults evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of the once-monthly oral islatravir tablet -- the company’s investigational oral nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor (NRTTI) -- for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Interim findings demonstrate that once-monthly oral islatravir achieved the pre-specified efficacy PK threshold for PrEP at both of the two doses studied (60 mg and 120 mg). In the interim analysis using blinded data, both monthly doses of islatravir were found to have an acceptable tolerability profile. These data are shared as a late-breaking oral presentation during the virtual 2021 HIV Research for Prevention Conference (HIVR4P 2021) and featured in the official press conference of HIVR4P 2021.

“These results provide support for further study of islatravir as a once-monthly oral PrEP regimen,” said Sharon Hillier, Ph.D., senior investigator at the Magee-Womens Research Institute, and professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences of the University of Pittsburgh, the study’s lead investigator. “There is an urgent need for additional, longer acting HIV prevention options to help a wider range of people protect themselves.”

“Despite recognized progress towards ending the HIV epidemic, 1.7 million people worldwide were infected with HIV in 2019, which signals the need for more innovations to relieve the growing burden of infection,” said Dr. Joan Butterton, vice president, global clinical development, infectious diseases, Merck Research Laboratories. “Our data at HIVR4P support evaluating islatravir as a once-monthly oral PrEP option in the phase 3 IMPOWER trials, which will enroll across diverse populations and geographies. Our goal is to bring a new prevention strategy for HIV-1 infection to those at risk of acquiring HIV for whom currently available PrEP options are not a possibility.”

In the ongoing Phase 2a randomized, double-blind, parallel assignment, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial in adults at low-risk for acquiring HIV-1 infection, participants were randomly assigned (2:2:1) to one of three oral once-monthly therapy groups: islatravir 60 mg, islatravir 120 mg, or placebo. Participants received islatravir or placebo once monthly over a 24-week blinded therapy period, followed by a 12-week blinded period (sponsor is unblinded after this stage to allow for interim evaluation of safety), and a 32-week unblinded follow-up in the islatravir groups to characterize the terminal elimination phase. Outcome measures for safety, tolerability and PK were analyzed.