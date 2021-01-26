Pacific Financial Corp Earns $3.8 Million, or $0.37 per Diluted Share, for the Fourth Quarter of 2020; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 per Share

The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on January 20, 2021. The dividend will be payable on February 24, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2021.

ABERDEEN, Wash., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial” or the “Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $3.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $11.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to $13.8 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. All results are unaudited.

“Despite the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, our earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 were solid, boosted by a robust mortgage banking business, as we continued to support customers’ home financing and re-financing needs,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continued to benefit from the Small Business Administration ('SBA') Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans generated in the second quarter with total PPP interest and fee income of $1.6 and $3.3 million recognized for the fourth quarter and during the year, respectively. We plan on participating in the new round of PPP beginning the first quarter of 2021.”

“Credit quality remains solid, and although we did experience some increase in adversely classified and nonperforming loans during the quarter, levels remain low. A majority of loans granted payment deferrals have resumed payments, with less than $2 million of loans under deferment at year end. This resumption of payments allowed us to upgrade several credits resulting in watch loan balances decreasing $13.2 million during the quarter. In prior quarters of 2020, the Bank proactively provisioned $3.5 million for potential credit losses on loans due to the COVID-19 impact and a projected slowing economy, however based on current credit quality and our ALLL methodology, no additional provision was provided for during the fourth quarter,” said Portmann.

Pacific Financial continues to buy back shares under the program announced in early 2020 and as of December 31, 2020, has repurchased a total of 214,008 shares or $1.8 million. “We believe this is an excellent way to build long-term value for our shareholders,” said Portmann. All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well-capitalized” requirements with a leverage ratio of 9.52% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.01% at December 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

Branches and Operations: Bank branch lobbies remain open with pandemic safety protocols in place. The Bank continues to encourage the use of drive-up services, and digital and electronic channels, while our bankers proactively reach out to our customers to provide personalized customer service. Many of our front-line customer facing relationship officers are back in offices to provide a high level of service and for more convenient interaction with our customers, while, where practicable, many of our staff in back-office functions continue to work from home.

SBA Paycheck Protection Program: SBA PPP was implemented to provide short-term loans to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. During the year, the Bank funded 748 applications for a total of $130.8 million. At year end, the Bank had submitted 255, or $51.5 million, in loan forgiveness applications for our customers and by December 31, 2020 had received $35.2 million in funds relating to those forgiveness applications. At year end PPP loans totaled $96.1 million. It is our intent to participate in the second round of PPP beginning in the first quarter of 2021.





PPP Loan Detail (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2020 Total Balance # of Loans Total Fee

Collected YTD

Amortized

Fee #

Forgiveness Submitted $

Forgiveness Submitted $

Forgiveness Received (Dollars in Thousands) Agriculture $ 8,337 63 $ 388 $ 169 19 $ 2,033 $ 1,361 Construction 22,621 82 1,037 592 41 11,577 10,435 Manufacturing 14,102 56 725 385 36 11,612 6,273 Wholesale Trade 6,148 20 223 112 5 1,565 1,565 Retail Trade 9,783 85 466 202 36 3,485 2,289 Transportation and Warehousing 2,309 10 134 76 11 1,440 1,440 Professional Services 2,309 34 249 161 26 3,902 3,301 Waste Mngt & Remediation 5,434 24 221 122 13 6,244 2,687 Health Care 6,413 30 229 105 10 1,330 1,330 Accommodation and Food Services 11,509 77 477 196 21 4,625 1,730 Other Services 3,032 30 139 57 4 349 349 Other 4,073 67 290 151 33 3,336 2,432 PPP Loans $ 96,070 578 $ 4,578 $ 2,327 255 $ 51,497 $ 35,191

Loan Payment Deferrals: In March 2020, the Company began providing 90-day payment deferrals to customers adversely impacted by operating restrictions due to COVID-19. During the third and fourth quarters, the Company made consistent progress reducing modified loans, with a majority of the $106.2 million in the first round of deferrals expiring with loans returning to regular payment status. As of December 31, 2020, deferrals totaled $1.9 million, compared to $16.8 million as of September 30, 2020.





Payment Deferrals by Industry (Unaudited) As of Sept 30,

2020 As of December 31, 2020 Deferrals

Outstanding Total

Deferrals

Outstanding % of Total

Deferrals (Dollars in thousands) Accommodation and food services $ 7,340 $ 280 15 % Construction and manufacturing - - 0 % Health care and social assistance 1,099 - 0 % Real estate, rental and leasing 5,982 1,575 82 % Recreation and leisure 335 - 0 % Retail and wholesale trade - - 0 % Other services (except public admin) 1,524 - 0 % Consumer loans 38 64 3 % Other 515 - 0 % Total deferrals $ 16,833 $ 1,918 100 %





Fourth quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (as of, or for the period ended December 31, 2020, except as noted):

Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter a year ago, and $3.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Annualized pre-tax pre-provision return on assets (non-GAAP) was 1.65% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.80% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 1.89% for the third quarter of 2020.

Annualized pre-tax pre-provision return on equity (non-GAAP) was 16.93% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 16.17% for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 19.24% for the third quarter of 2020.

There was no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 nor the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a provision of $500,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.53% including SBA PPP loans, and 3.27% excluding SBA PPP loans, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 4.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019, with no PPP loans. For the preceding quarter, NIM was 3.49%, including SBA PPP loans and 3.53%, excluding SBA PPP loans. Industry peer NIM was 3.29% at September 30, 2020. [Industry peers comprise of approximately 476 banks in the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index.]

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 48% over the like quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased by $229.8 million, or 29%, to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $798.6 million at December 30, 2019, and increased by $5.1 million from $1.02 billion at September 30, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew by 40% from a year ago and represented 33% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020.

Gross loans increased by $46.8 million, or 7%, to $732.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $685.3 million at December 30, 2019, and decreased by $47.8 million, or 6%, from $779.8 million at September 30, 2020. Included in total loans for the current quarter were 578 PPP loans totaling $96.1 million.

Shareholder equity increased 8% to $114.2 million from the fourth quarter a year ago and grew 2% from the linked quarter. Book value per share increased 11% to $10.94 from a year earlier and grew 3% from the third quarter of 2020.

Results of Operations

Net income was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and $3.9 million for third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $11.4 million, compared to $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.32 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $0.37 for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, diluted earnings per share were $1.07, compared to $1.29 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and $9.4 million for third quarter of 2020. The growth, both from a year ago and on a linked quarter basis, was primarily due to PPP fee income. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $37.2 million compared to $38.6 million for 2019. Included in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $3.3 million in fees and interest on PPP loans, compared to none in 2019. For the fourth quarter 2020, PPP fees and interest totaled $1.6 million compared to $1.0 million for the linked quarter and $0 for 2019.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) including PPP loans increased 4 basis points during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. NIM was 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 4.31% for the fourth quarter 2019, and 3.49% for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the NIM was 3.73% compared to 4.57% for prior year. The low interest rate environment combined with the impact of low loan yields on SBA PPP loans and growth in core deposits resulting in significant growth in low yielding federal funds sold, adversely impacted the net interest margin for 2020 compared to 2019. The Company continues to maintain a net interest margin above the peer average posted by the SNL Micro Cap U.S. Bank Index as of September 30, 2020(1). (1)As of September 30, 2020, the SNL Micro Cap US Bank Index tracked 476 banks with total common market capitalization less than $250 million with an average for NIM of 3.29%.

During the fourth quarter yields on average interest-earning assets remained relatively unchanged, increasing 2 basis points to 3.71% from 3.69% for the linked quarter, and decreasing 93 basis points from the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets decreased 95 basis points to 3.97% compared to 4.92% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Average loan yields increased 28 basis points to 4.88% in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 4.60% in the linked quarter and decreased 42 basis points compared to 5.30% a year ago. Average loan yield including PPP loans and PPP interest and fee can vary on a quarterly basis, as the amortization of PPP fees are typically higher in quarters with higher forgiveness or payoff of PPP loans, thus increasing the average loan yield. As such, overall average loan yields are impacted. During the current quarter, the impact of PPP loan yields increased overall loan yields by 18 basis points, while in the third quarter 2020, the impact of PPP loan yields decreased overall loan yield by 27 basis points. For 2020, the impact of PPP loan yields decreased overall loan yields by 13 basis points.

The Bank’s total cost of funds continued to decrease during the fourth quarter to 0.19% from 0.22% for the third quarter of 2020 and compared to 0.35% for the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the cost of funds was 0.25% compared to 0.36% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Included in the reduction was a decrease in the borrowing rate on the Company’s junior subordinated debentures to 1.81% for the current quarter compared to 3.64% for the like quarter a year ago and 1.89% for the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for loan losses – The Bank recorded zero provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, compared to a provision of $500,000 for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses totaled $3.5 million, compared to no provision for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Noninterest income increased 48%, or $1.9 million, to $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.9 million for the fourth quarter 2019, and declined by 5%, or $277,000, for the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in noninterest income in the current quarter was primarily due to the 82%, or $1.8 million, increase in the gain on sale of loans to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.2 million for the fourth quarter a year earlier. Fee income was up 13% to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $992,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and declined by $15,000 from the linked quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income increased by 45%, or $6.3 million, to $20.1 million, compared to $13.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, mainly due to the 91% increase in gain on sale of loans from 2019.

Noninterest expenses rose 18% to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and increasing 7% from $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense was $39.6 million, compared to $35.6 million for 2019. The increase in noninterest expense in the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in salary and employee benefits including increased mortgage banking variable compensation, which was partially offset by reductions in communication and professional services expenses. As with the current quarter, for the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expenses increased with the majority of the increase related to salary and employee benefits including higher variable commission on mortgage banking, as well as costs associated with the I-5 corridor expansion into the Eugene market and the growing Willamette Valley. Similar to the quarter, these increases were partially offset by reduction in professional services, occupancy, and advertising expenses.

Income tax provision was $991,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $836,000 for the fourth quarter 2019 and $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 20.5%, compared to 19.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 20.4% for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020 the income tax provision was $2.9 million, down 11% from $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition to federal corporate income tax, Pacific Financial also pays Oregon corporate income tax and Washington Business and Occupation tax on revenues.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Assets remained unchanged at $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020, with a significant increase of 26% from $929.4 million at December 30, 2019.

Investment Securities, interest bearing deposits and federal funds sold increased $169.0 million to $341.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $172.1 million at December 30, 2019, and increased by $58.1 from $283.0 million at September 30, 2020. Within that total federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits increased $147.0 million compared to a year ago. This increase was primarily related to increases in deposits from PPP loan proceeds and other stimulus deposits received by our customers during the year, in addition to the receipt of funds from the SBA relating to the forgiveness of our customer’s PPP loans during the current quarter.

Gross Loans increased 7%, or $46.8 million, to $732.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $685.3 million at December 30, 2019, and declined 6% from $779.8 million at September 30, 2020. Total loans at December 31, 2020, included $96.1 million of PPP loans compared to $130.7 million at September 30, 2020. Loan balances, excluding PPP loans, declined $49.3 million on a year over year basis, and was impacted by commercial and agricultural lines of credit usage which has declined by 18%, or $25.0 million, at December 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019.

Loans are predominately originated within our Western Washington and Oregon markets and the Company’s portfolio is well-diversified by collateral type and by industry with a prudent credit discipline. With the potential increased risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continued to make prudent enhancements to its credit oversight, such as greater underwriting control of both unsecured and non-owner occupied commercial real estate lending along with the addition of an experienced credit risk officer to the credit administration team to support existing clients as needed. To manage risk, the Company oversees new loan origination volume and current loan balances using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by designated industry segment, real estate product types, geography and single borrower limits. At December 31, 2020, CRE concentration remained relatively unchanged at 182% of total risk-based capital; below the regulatory guidance limit of 300%. Commercial and agricultural loans together with CRE-owner occupied, accounted for 41% of total loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020, compared to 40% at December 30, 2019. CRE non-owner occupied and multifamily concentrations totaled $196.7 million. Hospitality, 5+ unit apartments and commercial properties comprise the largest areas of the commercial real estate non-owner occupied and multi-family property portfolios at $44.7 million, $37.0 million and $31.6 million, respectively.

On the consumer side, loans to finance luxury and classic cars, which encompass a majority of the consumer loan balances, were relatively flat during the current quarter, ending at $46.5 million compared to $45.8 million at September 30, 2020, and represented a decline of $1.7 million from $48.2 million a year ago. As part of our strategic plan, we have been limiting our concentrations in indirect loans to finance luxury and classic cars. As of December 31, 2020 the luxury and classic car portfolio includes 871 loans with an average balance of $54,600. The portfolio continues to perform well with delinquencies at $118,000, or 2 basis points of the loans to finance luxury and classic car portfolio.

Higher Risk Industries as a Result of COVID-19: Early in the pandemic, the Company identified several industries as being potentially more vulnerable to the economic and business impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic. Those industries included accommodation (hospitality), animal production (primarily dairy), restaurants, retail trade, healthcare, repair and maintenance (primary automotive) and recreation and entertainment. Although these industries are potentially more directly impacted by COVID-19, the bank’s customer base within these sectors covers a wide range of clients, including those who operate under diversified business models reaching a broader range of clients, possess necessary financial resources, and are managed by experienced management teams who aid in working through these economic challenges. At December 31, 2020, the total of these industries was $128.9 million, representing 20% of gross loans without PPP.

Throughout the last few quarters, the Bank has closely monitored the performance and status of loans within these industries. Despite the initial impact to these higher risk industries caused by required shut down measures taken at onset of crises as well as pandemic driven changes to certain client operating models, generally most customers have been able to successfully navigate the challenges faced by their businesses. Certain industries appear to be stabilizing, such as accommodation (hospitality) where clients have generally performed reasonably well through the summer and early fall months especially for those operators located in coastal markets benefiting from local Pacific Northwest consumers preferring to vacation closer to home. Animal production (primarily dairy) clients were negatively impacted by lower milk prices in early stages of the crisis, but prices have since rebounded along with financial benefits provided under several government programs. Retail trade portfolio is well diversified within the Banks geographic footprint with majority of business located in rural markets versus metropolitan areas that are experiencing domestic unrest or protests. There continues to be pandemic driven challenges for selective retail trade credits and commercial real estate retail tenants. A larger share of Bank’s restaurant clients are more focused on convenience food and quick service concepts that have performed acceptably well through-out the pandemic. The identified groups of higher risk industries may change over time as conditions improve or worsen. Nonetheless, the Bank will continue its close monitoring of customer performance in these higher risk industries.





Higher Risk Industries (without PPP) (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 % of Gross

Loans

(without PPP) (Dollars in thousands) Animal production $ 20,227 3 % Accommodation 43,269 7 % Restaurants 11,438 2 % Recreation, arts and entertainment 4,967 1 % Retail trade 18,043 3 % Repair and maintenance 10,111 2 % Other services 7,586 1 % Health care and social assistance 13,295 2 % Total high risk loans $ 128,936 20 %





Asset Quality – Nonperforming assets totaled $2.4 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.11%, of total assets at December 30, 2019, and $1.6 million, or 0.14%, of total assets at September 30, 2020. “While delinquencies and nonperforming assets remained low for the quarter, we recognize that the challenges and credit impacts related to the pandemic economic downturn may not be realized until next year,” added Portmann.

At December 31, 2020, adversely classified loans increased $5.0 million, to $16.8 million, or 2.64% of adversely classified loans to gross loans (excluding PPP), compared to $11.7 million, or 1.71% of gross loans, at December 31, 2019, and increased by $3.4 million from $13.4 million or 2.06% of gross loans (excluding PPP), at September 30, 2020. The increase from September 30, 2020 was largely due to the downgrade of a credit within the hospitality industry where the pandemic crisis was a contributing factor to business performance. Conversely, balances related to loans graded watch or other loans especially mentioned, declined $13.2 during the quarter to $109.3 million, as several credits were upgraded upon resumption of payments after being deferred early in the year.

The classified coverage ratio was 13.77%, at December 31, 2020, compared to 10.38% at December 30, 2019, and 11.59%, at September 30, 2020. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily related to the hospitality credit downgrade. The classified coverage ratio is a measurement of asset risk and the capacity for capital to protect against that risk. It reflects the aggregate level of all adversely classified items in relation to Tier 1 Capital and the allowance for loan losses.

The Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”) increased 34% to $12.1 million, or 1.65% of gross loans, or 2.01% of gross loans excluding PPP, at December 31, 2020, compared to $9.0 million, or 1.31% of gross loans, a year earlier and grew slightly from $12.0 million, or 1.85% of gross loans excluding PPP, at September 30, 2020. There was no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020, or for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a provision for loan losses of $500,000 for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the loan loss provision totaled $3.5 million, compared to no provision for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in reserves during 2020 was driven primarily by increases earlier in the year in adversely classified and watch loan balances as a result of the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, along with adjustments to various qualitative factors within the allowance methodology. No adjustment to qualitative factors were made in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net recoveries were $66,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to net charge offs of $24,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5,000 for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net charge-offs were $425,000, compared to net charge-offs of $56,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total Deposits increased 29% to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $798.6 million from a year earlier, and grew slightly from $1.02 billion at September 30, 2020. “We benefitted from deposit inflows from customers receiving PPP loan proceeds with the growth in non-interest-bearing deposits as well as increases relating to changes in spending habits during this pandemic,” said Tucker. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by 40% from a year ago and represented 33% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, while core deposits (consisting of non-interest-bearing, interest-bearing accounts, money market and savings accounts) account for 94% of total deposits.

Capital Ratios of Pacific Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary Bank of the Pacific, continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds. At December 31, 2020, Pacific Financial Corporation’s leverage ratio was 9.52% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.01%. The total risk-based capital ratios of the Company include $13.4 million of junior subordinated debentures, all of which qualified as Tier 1 capital under guidance issued by the Federal Reserve. As provided in the Dodd-Frank Act, the Company expects to continue to rely on these junior subordinated debentures as part of its regulatory capital.





Balance Sheet Overview (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 $ Change % Change Assets: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Cash on hand and in banks $ 12,960 $ 15,492 $ (2,532 ) -16 % $ 12,264 $ 696 6 % Interest bearing deposits 182,889 135,234 47,655 35 % 27,709 155,180 560 % Federal funds sold 33,024 20,735 12,289 59 % 41,210 (8,186 ) -20 % Investment securities 125,184 126,799 (1,615 ) -1 % 103,216 21,968 21 % Loans held-for-sale 34,906 37,813 (2,907 ) -8 % 10,108 24,798 245 % Loans, net of deferred fees 729,398 775,865 (46,467 ) -6 % 684,438 44,960 7 % Allowance for loan losses (12,068 ) (12,002 ) (66 ) 1 % (8,993 ) (3,075 ) 34 % Net loans 717,330 763,863 (46,533 ) -6 % 675,445 41,885 6 % Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bank stock, at cost 2,137 2,138 (1 ) 0 % 2,217 (80 ) -4 % Other assets 58,863 59,269 (406 ) -1 % 57,246 1,617 3 % Total assets $ 1,167,293 $ 1,161,343 $ 5,950 1 % $ 929,415 $ 237,878 26 % Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Total deposits $ 1,028,424 $ 1,023,319 $ 5,105 0 % $ 798,638 $ 229,786 29 % Borrowings 13,956 13,994 (38 ) 0 % 16,606 (2,650 ) -16 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,728 11,985 (1,257 ) -10 % 8,878 1,850 21 % Shareholders’ equity 114,185 112,045 2,140 2 % 105,293 8,892 8 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,167,293 $ 1,161,343 $ 5,950 1 % $ 929,415 $ 237,878 26 % Common Stock Shares Outstanding 10,434,533 10,528,290 (93,757 ) -1 % 10,632,058 (197,525 ) -2 % Book value per common share (1) $ 10.94 $ 10.64 $ 0.30 3 % $ 9.90 $ 1.04 11 % Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 9.65 $ 9.36 $ 0.29 3 % $ 8.64 $ 1.01 12 % Gross loans to deposits ratio 70.9 % 75.8 % -4.9 % 85.7 % -14.8 % (1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders’ equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders’ equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.









Income Statement Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 10,219 $ 9,964 $ 255 3 % $ 10,187 $ 32 0 % Interest expense 492 562 (70 ) -12 % 730 (238 ) -33 % Net interest income 9,727 9,402 325 3 % 9,457 270 3 % Loan loss provision - 500 (500 ) -100 % - - 0 % Noninterest income 5,756 6,033 (277 ) -5 % 3,887 1,869 48 % Noninterest expense 10,648 9,993 655 7 % 9,062 1,586 18 % Income before income taxes 4,835 4,942 (107 ) -2 % 4,282 553 13 % Income tax expense 991 1,007 (16 ) -2 % 836 155 19 % Net Income $ 3,844 $ 3,935 $ (91 ) -2 % $ 3,446 $ 398 12 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,469,896 10,599,494 (129,598 ) -1 % 10,626,443 (156,547 ) -1 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,496,840 10,626,598 (129,758 ) -1 % 10,664,621 (167,781 ) -2 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ - 0 % $ 0.32 $ 0.05 16 % Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ - 0 % $ 0.32 $ 0.05 16 % Effective tax rate 20.5 % 20.4 % 0.1 % 19.5 % 1.0 % For the Year Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 39,574 $ 41,570 $ (1,996 ) -5 % Interest expense 2,380 2,928 (548 ) -19 % Net interest income 37,194 38,642 (1,448 ) -4 % Loan loss provision 3,500 - 3,500 100 % Noninterest income 20,146 13,895 6,251 45 % Noninterest expense 39,594 35,556 4,038 11 % Income before income taxes 14,246 16,981 (2,735 ) -16 % Income tax expense 2,862 3,223 (361 ) -11 % Net Income $ 11,384 $ 13,758 $ (2,374 ) -17 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,575,816 10,596,776 (20,960 ) 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,602,816 10,652,228 (49,412 ) 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.30 $ (0.22 ) -17 % Diluted $ 1.07 $ 1.29 $ (0.22 ) -17 % Effective tax rate 20.1 % 19.0 % 1.1 %









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 $ Change % Change Non-GAAP Net Income (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 3,844 $ 3,935 $ (91 ) -2 % $ 3,446 $ 398 12 % Loan loss provision - 500 (500 ) -100 % - - 0 % Income tax expense 991 1,007 (16 ) -2 % 836 155 19 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 4,835 $ 5,442 $ (607 ) -11 % $ 4,282 $ 553 13 % Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROA, annualized 1.65 % 1.89 % (0.24 ) 1.80 % 0.09 Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROE, annualized 16.93 % 19.24 % (2.31 ) 16.17 % 3.07 For the Year Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 $

Change %

Change Non-GAAP Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 11,384 $ 13,758 $ (2,374 ) -17 % Loan loss provision 3,500 - 3,500 100 % Income tax expense 2,862 3,223 (361 ) -11 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 17,746 $ 16,981 $ 765 5 % Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROA, annualized 1.66 % 1.67 % (0.01 ) Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROE, annualized 16.10 % 15.81 % 0.29













Noninterest Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 366 $ 356 $ 10 3 % $ 527 $ (161 ) -31 % Gain on sale of loans, net 4,020 4,384 (364 ) -8 % 2,212 1,808 82 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 125 130 (5 ) -4 % 119 6 5 % Other noninterest income Fee income 1,117 1,132 (15 ) -1 % 992 125 13 % Other 128 31 97 313 % 37 91 246 % Total noninterest income $ 5,756 $ 6,033 $ (277 ) -5 % $ 3,887 $ 1,869 48 % For the Year Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 1,544 $ 2,055 $ (511 ) -25 % Gain on sale of loans, net 13,728 7,204 6,524 91 % Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net - 102 (102 ) -100 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 498 667 (169 ) -25 % Other noninterest income Fee income 4,160 3,641 519 14 % Other 216 226 (10 ) -4 % Total noninterest income $ 20,146 $ 13,895 $ 6,251 45 %













Noninterest Expense (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,257 $ 6,940 $ 317 5 % $ 5,726 $ 1,531 27 % Occupancy 516 498 18 4 % 529 (13 ) -2 % Equipment 315 292 23 8 % 275 40 15 % Data processing 776 763 13 2 % 781 (5 ) -1 % Professional services 221 208 13 6 % 389 (168 ) -43 % State and local taxes 193 202 (9 ) -4 % 158 35 22 % FDIC and State assessments 77 35 42 120 % 8 69 863 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 74 81 (7 ) -9 % 75 (1 ) -1 % Communication 76 108 (32 ) -30 % 76 - 0 % Advertising 58 33 25 76 % 78 (20 ) -26 % Professional liability insurance 55 53 2 4 % 54 1 2 % Amortization 122 91 31 34 % 108 14 13 % Other 908 689 219 32 % 805 103 13 % Total noninterest expense $ 10,648 $ 9,993 $ 655 7 % $ 9,062 $ 1,586 18 % For the Year Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 27,043 $ 22,691 $ 4,352 19 % Occupancy 2,043 2,125 (82 ) -4 % Equipment 1,186 1,009 177 18 % Data processing 3,088 2,912 176 6 % Professional services 897 1,436 (539 ) -38 % State and local taxes 652 515 137 27 % FDIC and State assessments 127 135 (8 ) -6 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 313 274 39 14 % Communication 328 297 31 10 % Advertising 173 304 (131 ) -43 % Professional liability insurance 220 207 13 6 % Amortization 411 414 (3 ) -1 % Other 3,113 3,237 (124 ) -4 % Total noninterest expense $ 39,594 $ 35,556 $ 4,038 11 %









Financial Performance Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Change Dec 31,

2019 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.31 % 1.37 % (0.06 ) 1.45 % (0.14 ) Return on average equity, annualized 13.46 % 13.91 % (0.45 ) 13.01 % 0.45 Efficiency ratio (1) 68.77 % 64.74 % 4.03 67.91 % 0.86 (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. For the Year Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.07 % 1.50 % (0.43 ) Return on average equity, annualized 10.33 % 13.70 % (3.37 ) Efficiency ratio (1) 69.05 % 67.68 % 1.37 (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.









LIQUIDITY





Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 % of

Total Sept 30,

2020 % of

Total $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 Total $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Cash on hand and in banks $ 12,960 4 % $ 15,492 5 % $ (2,532 ) -16 % $ 12,264 7 % $ 696 6 % Interest bearing deposits 179,639 51 % 131,984 44 % 47,655 36 % 24,458 13 % 155,181 634 % Other interest earning deposits 3,250 1 % 3,250 1 % - 0 % 3,250 2 % - 0 % Federal funds sold 33,024 9 % 20,735 7 % 12,289 59 % 41,210 22 % (8,186 ) -20 % Total 228,873 65 % 171,461 57 % 57,412 33 % 81,182 44 % 147,691 182 % Investment securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 45,358 13 % 46,811 16 % (1,453 ) -3 % 45,141 25 % 217 0 % Mortgage backed securities 11,366 3 % 13,194 4 % (1,828 ) -14 % 18,579 10 % (7,213 ) -39 % U.S. Government and agency securities 8,142 2 % 8,449 3 % (307 ) -4 % 484 0 % 7,658 1582 % Municipal securities 58,228 16 % 56,272 19 % 1,956 3 % 36,925 20 % 21,303 58 % Corporate debt securities 2,016 1 % 2,009 1 % 7 0 % 2,004 1 % 12 1 % Equity securities 74 0 % 64 1 % 10 16 % 84 1 % (10 ) -12 % Total 125,184 35 % 126,799 43 % (1,615 ) -1 % 103,217 56 % 21,967 21 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities $ 354,057 100 % $ 298,260 100 % $ 55,797 19 % $ 184,399 100 % $ 169,658 92 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities as a percent of total assets 30 % 26 % 20 %









LOANS





Loans by Category (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 % of

Gross

Loans Sept 30,

2020 % of

Gross

Loans $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 % of

Gross

Loans $

Change %

Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 100,802 14 % $ 107,187 14 % $ (6,385 ) -6 % $ 132,167 19 % $ (31,365 ) -24 % PPP 96,070 13 % 130,700 16 % (34,630 ) -26 % - 0 % 96,070 100 % Real estate: Construction and development 23,608 3 % 35,276 5 % (11,668 ) -33 % 45,227 7 % (21,619 ) -48 % Residential 1-4 family 77,045 11 % 76,856 10 % 189 0 % 85,711 13 % (8,666 ) -10 % Multi-family 31,311 4 % 36,293 5 % (4,982 ) -14 % 29,865 4 % 1,446 5 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 156,833 21 % 150,211 19 % 6,622 4 % 147,049 21 % 9,784 7 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 165,365 23 % 160,922 20 % 4,443 3 % 153,865 22 % 11,500 7 % Farmland 28,516 4 % 30,268 4 % (1,752 ) -6 % 32,370 5 % (3,854 ) -12 % Consumer 52,474 7 % 52,078 7 % 396 1 % 59,014 9 % (6,540 ) -11 % Gross Loans 732,024 100 % 779,791 100 % (47,767 ) -6 % 685,268 100 % 46,756 7 % Less: allowance for loan losses (12,068 ) (12,002 ) (66 ) (8,993 ) (3,075 ) Less: deferred fees (2,626 ) (3,926 ) 1,300 (830 ) (1,796 ) Net loans $ 717,330 $ 763,863 $ (46,533 ) $ 675,445 $ 41,885 Gross Loans w/o PPP 635,954 87 % 649,091 83 % (13,137 ) -2 % 685,268 100 % (49,314 ) -7 % Woodside 46,497 6 % 45,814 6 % 683 1 % 48,237 7 % (1,740 ) -4 %













Loan Concentration (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 % of Risk

Based

Capital Sept 30,

2020 % of Risk

Based

Capital Change Dec 31,

2019 % of Risk

Based

Capital Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 100,802 85 % $ 107,187 93 % -8 % $ 132,167 118 % -33 % PPP 96,070 81 % 130,700 113 % -32 % - 0 % 81 % Real estate: Construction and development 23,608 20 % 35,276 30 % -10 % 45,227 40 % -20 % Residential 1-4 family 77,045 65 % 76,856 66 % -1 % 85,711 77 % -12 % Multi-family 31,311 27 % 36,293 31 % -4 % 29,865 27 % 0 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 156,833 133 % 150,211 130 % 3 % 147,049 132 % 1 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 165,365 140 % 160,922 139 % 1 % 153,865 138 % 2 % Farmland 28,516 24 % 30,268 26 % -2 % 32,370 29 % -5 % Consumer 52,474 44 % 52,078 45 % -1 % 59,014 53 % -9 % Gross Loans $ 732,024 $ 779,791 $ 685,268 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 214,928 182 % $ 222,719 192 % -10 % $ 222,899 199 % -17 % Total Risk Based Capital* $ 118,131 $ 115,852 $ 111,782 *Bank of the Pacific













DEPOSITS





Deposits by Category (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 % of Total Sept 30,

2020 % of Total $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 % of Total $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest-bearing demand $ 292,031 29 % $ 286,512 28 % $ 5,519 2 % $ 228,579 28 % $ 63,452 28 % Money market 190,174 19 % 183,425 18 % 6,749 4 % 149,510 19 % 40,664 27 % Savings 137,615 13 % 126,359 12 % 11,256 9 % 104,871 13 % 32,744 31 % Time deposits (CDs) 65,895 6 % 70,823 7 % (4,928 ) -7 % 70,668 9 % (4,773 ) -7 % Total interest-bearing deposits 685,715 67 % 667,119 65 % 18,596 3 % 553,628 69 % 132,087 24 % Non-interest bearing demand 342,709 33 % 356,200 35 % (13,491 ) -4 % 245,010 31 % 97,699 40 % Total deposits $ 1,028,424 100 % $ 1,023,319 100 % $ 5,105 0.5 % $ 798,638 100 % $ 229,786 29 %





The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures (unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Change Dec 31,

2019 Change Well

Capitalized

Under Prompt

Correction

Action

Regulations* Pacific Financial Corporation Total risk-based capital ratio 16.01 % 15.38 % 0.63 14.72 % 1.29 N/A Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.74 % 14.13 % 0.61 13.54 % 1.20 N/A Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.99 % 12.42 % 0.57 11.84 % 1.15 N/A Leverage ratio 9.52 % 9.51 % 0.01 11.17 % (1.65 ) N/A Tangible common equity ratio 8.60 % 8.60 % - 10.02 % (1.42 ) N/A Bank of the Pacific Total risk-based capital ratio 15.84 % 15.21 % 0.63 14.60 % 1.24 10.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.59 % 13.96 % 0.63 13.40 % 1.19 8.5 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.59 % 13.96 % 0.63 13.40 % 1.19 7.0 % Leverage ratio 9.46 % 9.43 % 0.03 11.07 % (1.61 ) 7.5 % *Includes Basel III 2019 Capital Conservation Buffer













The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

(Unaudited) (Annualized, tax-equivalent basis) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 $

Change %

Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 758,801 $ 781,917 $ (23,116 ) -3 % $ 680,220 $ 78,581 12 % Gross loans without PPP $ 651,127 $ 655,481 $ (4,354 ) -1 % $ 680,220 $ (29,093 ) -4 % Loans held for sale $ 31,288 $ 25,002 $ 6,286 25 % $ 16,909 $ 14,379 85 % Investment securities $ 127,808 $ 124,062 $ 3,746 3 % $ 100,942 $ 26,866 27 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 185,531 $ 148,970 $ 36,561 25 % $ 79,827 $ 105,704 132 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,103,428 $ 1,079,951 $ 23,477 2 % $ 877,898 $ 225,530 26 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 353,686 $ 349,763 $ 3,923 1 % $ 257,780 $ 95,906 37 % Interest bearing deposits $ 672,733 $ 655,945 $ 16,788 3 % $ 552,949 $ 119,784 22 % Total Deposits $ 1,026,419 $ 1,005,708 $ 20,711 2 % $ 810,729 $ 215,690 27 % Borrowings $ 13,969 $ 14,018 $ (49 ) 0 % $ 16,619 $ (2,650 ) -16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 686,702 $ 669,963 $ 16,739 2 % $ 569,568 $ 117,134 21 % Total Equity $ 113,306 $ 112,236 $ 1,070 1 % $ 105,072 $ 8,234 8 % For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Change Dec 31,

2019 Change Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.88 % 4.60 % 0.28 5.30 % (0.42 ) Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 4.70 % 4.87 % (0.17 ) 5.30 % (0.60 ) Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.31 % 2.43 % (0.12 ) 2.78 % (0.47 ) Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 0.14 % 0.16 % (0.02 ) 1.72 % (1.58 ) Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.25 % 0.30 % (0.05 ) 0.42 % (0.17 ) Cost of average borrowings 1.82 % 1.90 % (0.08 ) 3.37 % (1.55 ) Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.19 % 0.22 % (0.03 ) 0.35 % (0.16 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.71 % 3.69 % 0.02 4.64 % (0.93 ) Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.28 % 0.33 % (0.05 ) 0.51 % (0.23 ) Net interest spread 3.43 % 3.36 % 0.07 4.13 % (0.70 ) Net interest spread without PPP 3.18 % 3.43 % (0.25 ) 4.13 % (0.95 ) Net interest margin (1) 3.53 % 3.49 % 0.04 4.31 % (0.78 ) Net interest margin without PPP (1) 3.27 % 3.53 % (0.26 ) 4.31 % (1.04 ) (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. For the Year Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 $

Change %

Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 746,709 $ 689,594 $ 57,115 8 % Gross loans without PPP $ 662,875 $ 689,594 $ (26,719 ) -4 % Loans held for sale $ 21,255 $ 12,482 $ 8,773 70 % Investment securities $ 117,376 $ 109,595 $ 7,781 7 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 121,148 $ 40,997 $ 80,151 196 % Interest-earning assets $ 1,006,488 $ 852,668 $ 153,820 18 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 312,847 $ 245,370 $ 67,477 28 % Interest bearing deposits $ 619,967 $ 542,687 $ 77,280 14 % Total Deposits $ 932,814 $ 788,057 $ 144,757 18 % Borrowings $ 15,092 $ 18,542 $ (3,450 ) -19 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 635,059 $ 561,229 $ 73,830 13 % Total Equity $ 110,228 $ 100,435 $ 9,793 10 % Total Deposits excl. Brokered CDs 927,609 769,455 158,154 20.6 % For the Year Ended, Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Change Net Interest Margin Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.80 % 5.44 % (0.64 ) Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 4.93 % 5.44 % (0.51 ) Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.60 % 2.87 % (0.27 ) Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 0.31 % 2.06 % (1.75 ) Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.33 % 0.42 % (0.09 ) Cost of average borrowings 2.41 % 3.59 % (1.18 ) Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.25 % 0.36 % (0.11 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.97 % 4.92 % (0.95 ) Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.52 % (0.15 ) Net interest spread 3.60 % 4.40 % (0.80 ) Net interest spread without PPP 3.61 % 4.40 % (0.79 ) Net interest margin (1) 3.73 % 4.57 % (0.84 ) Net interest margin without PPP (1) 3.73 % 4.57 % (0.84 ) (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.









Adversely Classified Loans and Securities (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 $

Change % Change Dec 31,

2019 $

Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of three month period $ 11,605 $ 8,144 $ 3,461 42 % $ 6,637 $ 4,968 75 % Addition of previously classified pass graded loans 4,219 4,222 (3 ) 0 % 4,053 166 4 % Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status - (89 ) 89 -100 % (27 ) 27 -100 % Moved to nonaccrual (616 ) (486 ) (130 ) 27 % - (616 ) 100 % Principal payments, net (1,008 ) (186 ) (822 ) 442 % (263 ) (745 ) 283 % Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of three month period $ 14,200 $ 11,605 $ 2,595 22 % $ 10,400 $ 3,800 37 % Impaired 2,561 1,797 764 43 % 1,349 1,212 90 % Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 16,761 $ 13,402 $ 3,359 25 % $ 11,749 $ 5,012 43 % Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired $ 109,324 $ 122,567 $ (13,243 ) -11 % $ 22,691 $ 86,633 382 % Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 732,024 $ 779,791 $ (47,767 ) -6 % $ 685,268 $ 46,756 7 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans 2.29 % 1.72 % 1.71 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans without PPP 2.64 % 2.06 % 1.71 % Allowance for loan losses $ 12,068 $ 12,002 $ 66 1 % $ 8,993 $ 3,075 34 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans 72.00 % 89.55 % 76.54 % Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans 471.22 % 667.89 % 666.64 % Adversely classified loans to total assets 1.44 % 1.15 % 1.26 % Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 2 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Delinquent loans to gross loans without PPP, not in nonaccrual status 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.16 % ¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower’s financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals. 2 Delinquent loans are defined as loans past due 30-90 days and still accruing.









Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Dec 31,

2019 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of three month period $ 1,623 $ 1,426 $ 197 14 % $ 1,014 $ 609 60 % Transfer to performing loans - - - 0 % - - 0 % Addition of nonaccrual loans 1,056 543 513 94 % 349 707 203 % Moved to other assets owned - - - 0 % (22 ) 22 -100 % Principal payments, net (287 ) (346 ) 59 -17 % (312 ) 25 -8 % Charge-offs, net - - - 0 % - - 0 % Total nonaccrual loans, end of three month period $ 2,392 $ 1,623 $ 769 47 % $ 1,029 $ 1,363 132 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets - - - 0 % 22 (22 ) -100 % Total nonperforming assets $ 2,392 $ 1,623 $ 769 47 % $ 1,051 $ 1,341 128 % Total restructured performing loans, beginning of period $ 174 $ 180 $ (6 ) -3 % $ 327 $ (153 ) -47 % Transfer to nonaccrual loans - - - 0 % - - 0 % Addition of restructured performing loans - - - 0 % - - 0 % Principal payments, net (6 ) (6 ) - 0 % (7 ) 1 -14 % Charge-offs, net - - - 0 % - - 0 % Total restructured performing loans, end of period $ 168 $ 174 $ (6 ) -3 % $ 320 $ (152 ) -48 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ - $ - $ - 0 % $ - $ - 0 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.14 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.33 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Nonperforming loans to total loans without PPP 0.38 % 0.25 % 0.15 %











