 

Morien Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. ("Morien" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MOX), is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") accepted the Company's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase outstanding common shares of Morien on the open market in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

Pursuant to the NCIB, Morien may acquire up to 3,820,700 common shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Morien as of January 25, 2021. In the opinion of the Board of Directors of Morien, its common shares have been trading at prices that do not reflect the underlying value of the Company including its royalty portfolio and its strong financial position. Accordingly, Morien believes that purchasing and returning its common shares to treasury at present pricing represents an opportunity to enhance value for its ongoing shareholders. Morien's cash position allows for the implementation of the bid without adversely affecting Morien's business.

From February 1, 2020 to January 25, 2021, Morien purchased 1,750,500 of its common shares at an average price per share of $0.24 under its current NCIB, which expires January 31, 2021. As of January 25, 2021, the Company had 51,111,614 common shares outstanding. Under TSX-V policies, Morien is entitled to purchase up to 1,022,200 common shares, approximately 2% of its issued and outstanding common shares, in any 30-day period, up to the maximum of 3,820,700 shares.

Morien is authorized to make purchases between February 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, or on such earlier date as the NCIB is complete or is terminated at the option of Morien. The actual number of common shares which will be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company. All shares purchased by the Company will be on the open market through the facilities of TSX-V by National Bank Financial Inc. acting on behalf of Morien in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V and will be surrendered by the Company to its transfer agent for cancellation. The prices that Morien will pay for any of the common shares purchased will be the market price of the shares at the time of acquisition.

