 

CGE Energy’s Subsidiary Aradatum Unveils its Self-Powered 5G Tower The Next Generation of Ubiquitous Wireless Connectivity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

BRIGHTON, Mich, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc.’s (OTCPink: CGEI) subsidiary Aradatum, Inc. today introduced the world’s first truly self-powered macro cell tower that can be placed literally anywhere. Aradatum is a technology company that dares to go where others don’t. Taking a unique approach to modernizing telecom infrastructure, the start-up’s self-powered towers give wireless pioneers and mobile and virtual network operators (MNOs/MVNOs) access to previously unreached and strategic locations needed to optimize their advanced applications of 5G, fixed wireless access (FWA), Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), neutral host, private networks, and edge computing.

Aradatum is the culmination of 11 years of product development, headed by a team of individuals across varying backgrounds with a foundation in wireless connectivity and power technologies. Formed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company dedicated itself to bringing communications infrastructure to areas that lack connectivity and to open up the benefits of living, working, and playing in a connected world to everyone.

“Our brand is focused in two specific areas,” said Larry Leete, President of Aradatum, “Our first focus is bringing communications and connectivity to areas that don’t have access to broadband, especially in those environments that are off the traditional path in more rural and suburban areas.” Today, 157 million people in the U.S. do not use the internet at broadband speeds, while 45 million people don’t have access to broadband at all.

Leete continued, “Our second area of focus is supporting and enhancing the next generation of applications that will drive digital transformation.”

Unlocking the full potential of the applications that will advance these technologies will require innovative infrastructure that can solve the geographic and power challenges that have limited the reach of wireless networks to date. While telecommunications are wireless, most macro towers still operate on a power cable. Aradatum’s towers remove the need to run new power lines and frees its towers to go places others can’t. Powered by clean, renewable energy with energy storage, Aradatum’s tower design is an environmentally responsible way to meet the growing demand for connectivity and for MNOs and MVNOs to attain targeted and specific renewable energy goals. With multiple scalable energy sources, the tower system can handle the MNO’s cell site energy needs to provide 99.999% network uptime.

Seite 1 von 2


CGE Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGE Energy’s Subsidiary Aradatum Unveils its Self-Powered 5G Tower The Next Generation of Ubiquitous Wireless Connectivity BRIGHTON, Mich, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CGE Energy, Inc.’s (OTCPink: CGEI) subsidiary Aradatum, Inc. today introduced the world’s first truly self-powered macro cell tower that can be placed literally anywhere. Aradatum is a technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
K92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
CGE Energy Forms Subsidiary, Aradatum, to Build Wireless Infrastructure for Telecom and Technology Industries