Regarding the trading suspension of Grigeo AB securities
On 26 January 2021 public information appeared about the fact that Klaipėda County Prosecutor’s Office has submitted to Grigeo Klaipeda AB (the Subsidiary) the claim by Department of Environmental
Protection against the Subsidiary for the damage to the environment, Grigeo AB (the Company) has filed a fixed-term application to temporarily suspend trading in Company’s shares.
In order to ensure that information on material event is first disclosed to investors via the stock exchange announcement system, the Company’s shares will not be traded today from 14:37 pm till the end of the trading session. Trading will resume on 27 January 2021.
