 

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On Its US Compounding Business

26.01.2021, 15:00   

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a potential buyer for sale of substantially all of the assets of its US Compounding Inc. (USC) subsidiary. Under the terms described in the letter of intent, the buyer would agree to acquire substantially all of the assets of US Compounding in exchange for a total gross consideration that could range from approximately $10-20 million, before transaction fees and expenses and other potential post-closing adjustments.

If a transaction is negotiated, reflected in definitive agreements entered into by the parties, and completed, the proposed purchase price consideration includes a combination of a cash payment at the closing of the transaction, a promissory note representing portion of the purchase price payable at a future date, and potential future performance-based milestone payments over a period of years. The amount and structure of consideration could change as a result of subsequent negotiations, due diligence or other factors.

Any definitive agreement would be subject to approval by the respective parties, including approval by the board of directors of Adamis, and would likely include a number of customary provisions, including without limitation representations and warranties of Adamis and USC, restrictive covenants and indemnification provisions.

The closing of a transaction would be contingent on the satisfaction of closing conditions which might include, among other things: (i) the receipt of required governmental, regulatory, and third-party consents and approvals, (ii) buyer obtaining required licenses, permits, registrations, or other approvals from the necessary state boards of pharmacy and other state and federal governmental authorities, and (iii) other customary closing conditions.

The letter of intent is non-binding other than with respect to certain customary confidentiality and exclusivity provisions. There can be no assurances that the parties will negotiate and enter into definitive transaction agreements, the final terms that might be included in any definitive agreements, whether a transaction will be completed, or concerning the timing of closing of any such transaction.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis’ naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose is currently under FDA review. Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, influenza, asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
21.01.21
SYMJEPI Products Now Available in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, with the Lowest Prices for Epinephrine Products
20.01.21
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19

