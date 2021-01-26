 

Merck cites EnWave’s REV Technology as a Faster, Viable Drying Alternative to Vial-Based Lyophilization for Vaccines and Biologics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announces today that Merck & Co. Inc (“Merck”) published a research paper citing EnWave’s freezeREV process as a viable manufacturing alternative to vial-based lyophilization for vaccines and biologics. The research article entitled “Evaluation of Microwave Vacuum Drying as an Alternative to Freeze-Drying of Biologics and Vaccines: The Power of Simple Modeling to Identify a Mechanism for Faster Drying Times Achieved with Microwave” was published in the January 19, 2021 edition of PharmSciTech, the official journal of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists.

Merck’s nine-month evaluation used a lab-scale freezeREV unit manufactured by EnWave specifically for the dehydration of pharmaceutical products. The goal of the study was to determine the uniformity and repeatability of Microwave Vacuum Drying (MVD) when used to dry liquid vaccines in vials. This evaluation is the first of its kind to scientifically document the efficacy of microwave-vacuum drying, more specifically freezeREV, for the drying of vaccines.

The authors of the research article note that both the global pandemic and the rapid spread of COVID-19 have emphasised the need for accelerated vaccine development and on-demand, flexible manufacturing options. The published evaluation results stated that “Microwave vacuum drying serves as a faster alternative to freeze drying of biologically active materials such as vaccines, proteins, and microorganism cultures”. Data from the study shows that EnWave’s freezeREV process reduces drying cycle times by 80% to90% while maintaining product activity and stability when compared to lyophilization. Lyophilization drying times are seen as a significant bottleneck for vaccine manufacturing. The research article also confirmed that EnWave’s freezeREV process demonstrates “comparability between EnWave’s freezeREV and freeze-dried samples” for drying uniformity and repeatability. The significant decrease in drying times was also accompanied by increased manufacturing flexibility.

Merck has been an EnWave research partner since 2015.

EnWave plans to continue collaborating with GEA Lyophil through a Joint Development Agreement to further refine its freezeREV technology to potentially benefit Merck’s ongoing work regarding vaccine dehydration.

The full research article can be found at Springer Link.

About EnWave 

Seite 1 von 2
Enwave Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck cites EnWave’s REV Technology as a Faster, Viable Drying Alternative to Vial-Based Lyophilization for Vaccines and Biologics VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announces today that Merck & Co. Inc (“Merck”) published a research paper citing EnWave’s freezeREV process as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
K92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
Merck nennt REV-Technologie von EnWave als schnellere, praktikable Trocknungsalternative zur Fläschchen-basierten Lyophilisation für Impfstoffe und Biologika
13.01.21
EnWave unterzeichnet Forschungs- und Entwicklungslizenzvertrag mit Fresh Business für REV-Technologie in Spanien
13.01.21
EnWave Signs Research and Development Licence Agreement with Fresh Business for REV Technology in Spain
11.01.21
EnWave unterzeichnet Technologie-Evaluierungs- und Lizenzoptionsvertrag mit SunRhize Foods zur Entwicklung pflanzlicher Tempeh-Snacks und reserviert REVworx Lohnfertigungskapazität
11.01.21
EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with SunRhize Foods to Develop Plant-Based Tempeh Snacks and Reserves REVworx Toll Manufacturing Capacity
05.01.21
EnWave verkauft zweite REV Strahlungsenergie-Vakuummaschine an Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks
05.01.21
EnWave Sells Second Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
3.246
ENWAVE CORPORATION mit grosser Zukunft?!