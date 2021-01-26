Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Black Hills Property Acquisition

Dakota Territory’s most recent work has increased the acreage of three of the Company’s existing project areas. At the west side of the Homestake District, the Tinton property has been extended to the north and northwest adding approximately 1,966 acres to the original claim block. In the central region of the District, the West Corridor property has been extended west to Cleopatra Creek covering approximately 275 additional acres between Richmond Hill and Wharf gold mines, and the Blind Gold Property has been expanded west adding approximately 499 acres immediately north of the Richmond Hill Mine.

Lead, South Dakota, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has substantially increased its land holdings in the Homestake District of the Black Hills of South Dakota through the staking of 158 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 2,740 acres. The acquisition has been based on continuing analysis of the Company’s historic data sets coupled with new insights derived from the Company’s district-scale airborne geophysical survey flown during the summer of 2020.

The Company’s land acquisition represents a sizeable addition to the Company's property portfolio in the Black Hills. Dakota Territory now controls approximately 18,182 acres of brownfields mineral property in one of America’s great gold districts. Dakota Territory is committed to strategically expanding its land package in the Black Hills as industry interest builds for gold exploration in the safe, low-cost jurisdictions of the United States with a history of large-scale gold production.

Dakota Territory is a Nevada Corporation with its offices located at Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of eight gold properties covering approximately 18,182 acres of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland and Poorman Anticline Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com .

