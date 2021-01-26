Alpha Lithium Adds Second Rig and Accelerates Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina

Adding a second drilling rig will accelerate the Company’s planned campaign by starting Phase Two before Phase One is complete. This, on one of the largest wholly-owned salars in Argentina. Previous drilling and sampling on the salar has established the presence of lithium across the tremendous aerial extent of the Tolillar Salar and the current drill program is an additional step towards the completion of a 43-101 Resource Estimate.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has added a second drilling rig, which will immediately move to start Phase Two of its three-phase drilling program on Alpha’s 100% owned, 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar.

The second rig is scheduled to arrive directly from a recent drilling campaign on neighboring Hombre Muerto salar, where it successfully drilled numerous wellbores to similar depths under similar conditions. The Company was very pleased to take advantage of the low mobilization costs, as the Hombre Muerto salar is only 10 km away from the Tolillar Salar. Additionally, the experienced crew and rig do not need to struggle through a common “warm up” period to regain drilling efficiencies.

Phase Two drilling at Alpha’s Tolillar Salar is planned to explore depths up to 450 meters and have been identified on numerous Vertical Electrical Sounding “VES” surveys (see press release October 6, 2020).

Brad Nichol, Chief Executive of Alpha, commented, “Last week we reported receipt of the drilling licenses for Phase Two and now we are thrilled to be adding a second rig and accelerating our development of the asset. Previous campaigns and tests have provided us with substantial comfort on the presence of lithium and the confidence to drill production-ready wells so that our internal lithium chemistry experts can begin the sampling and testing of different Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technologies on our exact brine. This should allow us to move very quickly into the production phase at the Tolillar Salar. To that end, we have made progress with several DLE technology companies and hope to have news of that progress in the future.”