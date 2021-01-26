 

Alpha Lithium Adds Second Rig and Accelerates Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has added a second drilling rig, which will immediately move to start Phase Two of its three-phase drilling program on Alpha’s 100% owned, 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar.

Adding a second drilling rig will accelerate the Company’s planned campaign by starting Phase Two before Phase One is complete. This, on one of the largest wholly-owned salars in Argentina. Previous drilling and sampling on the salar has established the presence of lithium across the tremendous aerial extent of the Tolillar Salar and the current drill program is an additional step towards the completion of a 43-101 Resource Estimate.

The second rig is scheduled to arrive directly from a recent drilling campaign on neighboring Hombre Muerto salar, where it successfully drilled numerous wellbores to similar depths under similar conditions. The Company was very pleased to take advantage of the low mobilization costs, as the Hombre Muerto salar is only 10 km away from the Tolillar Salar. Additionally, the experienced crew and rig do not need to struggle through a common “warm up” period to regain drilling efficiencies.

Phase Two drilling at Alpha’s Tolillar Salar is planned to explore depths up to 450 meters and have been identified on numerous Vertical Electrical Sounding “VES” surveys (see press release October 6, 2020).

Brad Nichol, Chief Executive of Alpha, commented, “Last week we reported receipt of the drilling licenses for Phase Two and now we are thrilled to be adding a second rig and accelerating our development of the asset. Previous campaigns and tests have provided us with substantial comfort on the presence of lithium and the confidence to drill production-ready wells so that our internal lithium chemistry experts can begin the sampling and testing of different Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technologies on our exact brine. This should allow us to move very quickly into the production phase at the Tolillar Salar. To that end, we have made progress with several DLE technology companies and hope to have news of that progress in the future.”

Seite 1 von 2
Alpha Lithium Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Lithium Adds Second Rig and Accelerates Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
K92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:03 Uhr
Alpha Lithium fügt zweites Bohrgerät hinzu und beschleunigt Bohrprogramm bei Lithiumprojekt Tolillar in Argentinien
08:45 Uhr
Alpha Lithium meldet Aufstockung des „Bought Deal“-Angebots auf 20.000.000 Dollar
07:35 Uhr
Beste Lithium-Aktie 2021: Wird das DIE NÄCHSTE Millennial Lithium? 10-Millionen-Finanzierung völlig überzeichnet
25.01.21
Alpha Lithium meldet öffentliches Bought Deal-Angebot von 10 Mio. $
22.01.21
Alpha Lithium erhält Bohrlizenz für Phase-2-Bohrungen bei Lithiumprojekt Tolillar in Argentinien
19.01.21
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina
12.01.21
Alpha Lithium Provides Drilling Update For Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:56 Uhr
735
Voltaic Minerals - mit unglaublichen Gehalten von 1700 mg/L