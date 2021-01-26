JFrog and Docker Partner to Combine the Power of JFrog Artifactory and Docker Hub to Improve Quality, Performance, and Developer Experience for Modern Application Development
Partnership provides developers using JFrog Cloud with unlimited, high-performant access to Docker Hub and to Docker Official Images to simplify cloud-native application development
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the DevOps company
enabling organizations to realize the vision of Liquid Software with continuous software updates, today announced an agreement with Docker, a leading
provider of collaborative application development platforms for development teams. In the first milestone of the partnership, the companies are providing developers unlimited (for SaaS users),
high-performance premium access to quality and trusted application components on Docker Hub to streamline developer experience and scale the use of containers in the enterprise. The agreement also
provides dedicated support mechanisms for mutual customers.
JFrog Artifactory - also known as the “Database of DevOps” - is the world’s first universal software package management solution, used by thousands of customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 organizations, to host and manage their software artifacts, container images, and Helm Charts. JFrog users often mirror container images hosted on Docker Hub, the world's largest library and community for trusted and high-quality container images. With more than 8 million repos on Docker Hub, driving a weekly average of 1.5 billion image pulls, the integration of Docker Hub with JFrog provides developers with secure, central access for public and private container images.
SaaS subscribers of JFrog’s DevOps Platform -- including those who use the free subscription offered on AWS, GCP, and Azure -- will benefit from uninterrupted, high-performant access to Docker Hub and Docker Official Images through JFrog Artifactory. The partnership delivers:
- Premier access to trusted, high-quality content in Docker Hub, including Docker Official Images and content from Docker Verified Publishers.
- An industry-best developer experience for building, sharing, and delivering cloud-native applications.
- Dedicated channels to support mutual customers.
- A proven solution used by top Fortune 1000 organizations, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability and performance to meet the requirements of large organizations modernizing their applications with containers, streamlining cloud-native application delivery in the enterprise.
- A foundation for future collaboration between the companies to make developers’ journeys more joyful.
