Aware Releases New Automated Biometric Identification System AwareABIS
With Launch of AwareABIS, Aware Offers a Modular ABIS Product Designed for Civil and Criminal Applications
BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces the launch of AwareABIS, an Automated
Biometric Identification System (ABIS) used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication. Designed to serve between 1-30 million identities or more, AwareABIS supports fingerprint,
face and iris modalities, and features a modular architecture that helps security teams configure and optimize the system for civil or criminal applications.
AwareABIS was designed with the needs of the civil and law enforcement community firmly in mind. AwareABIS is highly modular, empowering customers to build their own infrastructure designed for their specific needs in a way that is less expensive and more flexible than existing alternatives. Instead of requiring law enforcement and government agencies to buy proprietary end-to-end biometric identification solutions that trap them in expensive, long-term contracts, AwareABIS puts control of the system and its data back in the hands of the customer.
“Law enforcement and civil agencies have long been looking for an alternative ABIS product,” said Robert Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware. “For too long they have been locked into monolithic ABIS systems requiring them to replace their existing systems and infrastructure, pass off control of their data to their ABIS provider, and restrict their ability to expand in the future. With AwareABIS, these agencies can now select a biometric identification system that puts them back in control.”
Owing to its flexible modular architecture, AwareABIS provides rich biometric search functionality for either criminal or civil applications. Configured for criminal applications, AwareABIS provides capabilities critical to law enforcement, such as comprehensive fingerprint or facial analysis and processing, including support for latent-palm print, latent-ten print, and latent-latent searches. Advanced state of the art forensic face and fingerprint workstation applications enable the forensic specialist with rich analytics and report generation features. Configured for civil applications, AwareABIS provides powerful biometric search capability through APIs that are well-designed and easy to use. The rich front-end capabilities provided through Aware’s client applications support a wide range of biometrics-enabled tasks for civil applications, from healthcare to human resources. Organizations can also use custom applications to meet specific functional and project-specific requirements.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare