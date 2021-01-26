 

Aware Releases New Automated Biometric Identification System AwareABIS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

With Launch of AwareABIS, Aware Offers a Modular ABIS Product Designed for Civil and Criminal Applications

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces the launch of AwareABIS, an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication. Designed to serve between 1-30 million identities or more, AwareABIS supports fingerprint, face and iris modalities, and features a modular architecture that helps security teams configure and optimize the system for civil or criminal applications.

AwareABIS was designed with the needs of the civil and law enforcement community firmly in mind. AwareABIS is highly modular, empowering customers to build their own infrastructure designed for their specific needs in a way that is less expensive and more flexible than existing alternatives. Instead of requiring law enforcement and government agencies to buy proprietary end-to-end biometric identification solutions that trap them in expensive, long-term contracts, AwareABIS puts control of the system and its data back in the hands of the customer.

“Law enforcement and civil agencies have long been looking for an alternative ABIS product,” said Robert Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware. “For too long they have been locked into monolithic ABIS systems requiring them to replace their existing systems and infrastructure, pass off control of their data to their ABIS provider, and restrict their ability to expand in the future. With AwareABIS, these agencies can now select a biometric identification system that puts them back in control.”

Owing to its flexible modular architecture, AwareABIS provides rich biometric search functionality for either criminal or civil applications. Configured for criminal applications, AwareABIS provides capabilities critical to law enforcement, such as comprehensive fingerprint or facial analysis and processing, including support for latent-palm print, latent-ten print, and latent-latent searches. Advanced state of the art forensic face and fingerprint workstation applications enable the forensic specialist with rich analytics and report generation features. Configured for civil applications, AwareABIS provides powerful biometric search capability through APIs that are well-designed and easy to use. The rich front-end capabilities provided through Aware’s client applications support a wide range of biometrics-enabled tasks for civil applications, from healthcare to human resources. Organizations can also use custom applications to meet specific functional and project-specific requirements.

Seite 1 von 3
Aware Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aware Releases New Automated Biometric Identification System AwareABIS With Launch of AwareABIS, Aware Offers a Modular ABIS Product Designed for Civil and Criminal ApplicationsBEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
K92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Aware’s Offering Tops the List from US Companies Ranked by MINEX III on Generator and Matcher Leaderboards