Aware Releases New Automated Biometric Identification System AwareABIS

With Launch of AwareABIS, Aware Offers a Modular ABIS Product Designed for Civil and Criminal Applications

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces the launch of AwareABIS, an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication. Designed to serve between 1-30 million identities or more, AwareABIS supports fingerprint, face and iris modalities, and features a modular architecture that helps security teams configure and optimize the system for civil or criminal applications.



AwareABIS was designed with the needs of the civil and law enforcement community firmly in mind. AwareABIS is highly modular, empowering customers to build their own infrastructure designed for their specific needs in a way that is less expensive and more flexible than existing alternatives. Instead of requiring law enforcement and government agencies to buy proprietary end-to-end biometric identification solutions that trap them in expensive, long-term contracts, AwareABIS puts control of the system and its data back in the hands of the customer.