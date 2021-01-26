 

Latin Metals Options Out Esperanza Copper Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Drilling Includes 166m Grading 0.84% Copper and 0.37 g/t Gold from Surface

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has signed a letter agreement (the “Agreement”) with Libero Copper and Gold Corporation (“Libero”) (TSXV: LBC), pursuant to which and subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, Libero has been granted an option (the “Option”) to acquire a 70% interest in the Esperanza copper gold project (“Esperanza” or the “Project”) located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

In order to exercise the Option, Libero will be required to make cash payments in the aggregate of US$2,403,000 and incur exploration expenditures on the Project of at least US$2,000,000 within approximately 2 years, as detailed in Table 1 below.

“We are happy to enter into this Agreement with Libero and look forward to the commencement of drill testing in due course,” stated Keith Henderson, Latin Metals’ President and CEO. “Consistent with the Company’s prospect generator model, this transaction includes funding of substantial payments to the underlying owner, cash payments to Latin Metals and significant exploration expenditure commitments. If the option is completed, Latin Metals will retain a 30% minority interest in the Esperanza copper-gold project, which has confirmed copper-gold endowment and past drilling results up to 387m grading 0.57% copper and 0.27 g/t gold from surface.”

Commercial Terms

To exercise the Option, Libero will (i) assume responsibility for the funding of outstanding cash payments due to the underlying Project vendors pursuant to the underlying option agreement in the aggregate amount of US$1,903,000 (see news dated July 9, 2018), (ii) make cash payments to Latin Metals in the aggregate amount of US$500,000, and (iii) incur exploration expenditures of at least US$2,000,000 on the Project (see Table 1).

Table 1: Libero Option Terms

Date Assumed Payments
Due under Underlying
Option Agreement
(USD) 		Cash Payments to
Latin Metals
(USD) 		Exploration Expenditures on the
Project
(USD)
June 15, 2021 $ 300,000    
December 15, 2021 $ 500,000 $ 250,000 $ 1,000,000
December 15, 2022 $ 1,103,000 $ 250,000 $ 1,000,000
Total: $ 1,903,000 $ 500,000 $ 2,000,000

Upon the exercise of the Option, Libero and Latin Metals will be deemed to have formed a joint venture for the continued exploration and development of the Project, in respect of which the initial participating interests of the parties shall be Libero as to 70%, and Latin Metals as to 30%.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

