 

TraQiQ makes big bet on Machine learning by acquiring Kringle, Leader in Loyalty, Rewards and Data analytics.

Bellevue WA and Santa Monica CA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a FinTech company delivering deeply targeted technology solutions for customer management, transaction management & fulfillment announced today that it has acquired Rohuma LLC, a California based Software company behind the Kringle Suite of Loyalty, M-Commerce and Analytics products.

The Kringle loyalty platform is a Mobile First product for Enterprises equipped with features like multi-tiered E-Wallets that accept and transfer Points, Cash and Tokens. In addition, there is a Loyalty engine that analyzes customers’ omni-channel transactions and behaviors to create meaningful insights and actions. Using world leading AI for digital commerce, Kringle can deliver real time, automated recommendations and personalized content across all customer touch points. Kringle’s business model is based on monthly SAAS subscriptions.

Ajay Sikka, CEO of TraQiQ said “Bringing the Kringle product suite and team into the TraQiQ family will allow us to provide a seamless solution for the post COVID hyper-digital, Contactless economy by integrating Kringle’s mobile and web products for end-to-end digital commerce solutions”. Ajay further explained, “Kringle’s ML based algorithms automatically suggest intelligent business rules for merchants to increase customer retention and revenue and solve other complex problems that are challenges for modern retail”.

Sandeep Soni, CEO of Kringle said “I am delighted for the Kringle team to join hands with TraQiQ. This amalgamation will turbocharge our expansion into new Verticals Like Financial Services and equally into new geographies like Latin America leveraging TraQiQ’s considerable client base and expertise in those segments. We see tremendous Cross Sell and Upsell opportunities. We also expect to see our Clients like Nando’s, The Beer Café, Bira 91, Bruce Lee Inc and other Fortune 500 Companies in our portfolio benefit significantly from this deal.”

Rahul Singh, CEO of The Beer Café, South Asia’s largest Beer Bar Chain and industry leader in the Food & Beverage space said “I Can’t imagine a world without The Beer Cafe app that Kringle helped create. Over 300,000 customers use the app to earn and use “brew bucks” our in-house rewards program. The AI module Kringle has deployed for personalizing offers is beginning to give amazing results”.

