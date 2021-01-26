 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Acquires Remaining Equity Interests in Agape Total Health Care Inc, a Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Dispensary Permit Holder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Jushi Has Now Become the 100% Equity Owner of All of Its Retail and Grower-Processor Subsidiaries in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Virginia

Currently Operates 16 Stores Nationally

Holds the Rights to Open an Additional 16 Stores Nationally and Expects to Open 10 to 12 Stores in 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it completed the acquisition of the remaining 20% of the equity interests of Agape Total Health Care Inc (“Agape”), a Pennsylvania dispensary permittee. The Company now owns 100% of the equity interests in Agape, which operates one retail location in Reading, Pennsylvania with plans to open two additional locations, one in Philadelphia and one in Pottsville. In total, Jushi’s subsidiaries currently operate ten dispensaries in Pennsylvania, eight of which are branded under the Company’s BEYOND/HELLOTM retail brand, with the remaining two locations expected to complete rebranding to BEYOND/HELLOTM within the next few weeks.

“We are very excited to announce that we now own 100% of the equity in our retail and grower-processor subsidiaries in Pennsylvania. The rapidly growing Pennsylvania cannabis market is a strategic focus area for Jushi, and the Company’s goal has always been to consolidate its ownership positions,” commented Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “Through our retail brand BEYOND/HELLO, we have developed a reliable, replicable model for high-quality retail experiences, backed by deep consumer insights. With our strong balance sheet, we’re committed to expanding our footprint in each of the markets we serve and look forward to continuing to provide our patients and consumers a best-in-class customer experience.”

Jushi and its subsidiaries hold the rights to open 16 new dispensaries1 throughout the states the Company operates and anticipates opening between 10 and 12 of these new locations in 2021. With the acquisition of the remaining equity interests of Agape, the Company now owns 100% equity interests of their retail and grower-processor subsidiaries in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Virginia.

1 Includes two locations under definitive agreement

For more information, visit https://www.jushico.com/ or BEYOND / HELLO on Instagram and Facebook.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.jushico.com/, https://twitter.com/wearejushi and https://linkedin.com/company/jushi-inc.

Seite 1 von 3
Jushi Holdings Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Acquires Remaining Equity Interests in Agape Total Health Care Inc, a Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Dispensary Permit Holder Jushi Has Now Become the 100% Equity Owner of All of Its Retail and Grower-Processor Subsidiaries in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Virginia Currently Operates 16 Stores Nationally Holds the Rights to Open an Additional 16 Stores Nationally and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
K92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:15 Uhr
Denis Arsenault Acquires Additional Securities of Jushi Holdings Inc.
22.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Open Its 14th Dispensary Nationally and Fourth in Illinois: BEYOND / HELLO Bloomington
22.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Acceleration of Warrants Expiry Date
14.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Expands Retail Footprint in California
07.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares 
06.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in January 2021