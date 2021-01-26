 

Global Foundry Chemicals Market to Thrive on the Rising Demand for Lightweight, Fuel-efficient Vehicles TMR

- Emerging trend of utilizing aluminum-cast automotive parts, due to their ability to diminishing weight, is foreseen to accentuate  demand for aluminum foundries in the years to come

- Advent of high-precision technologies, such as 3D printing, and strict environmental norms are expected to restrain development of the global foundry chemicals market in near future

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The foundry refers to a factory producing various metal castings. In this process, metals are melted and molded into different sizes and shapes. After melting, the liquid is then poured into a desired mold, which is then eliminated once the metal is solidified. Cast iron and aluminum are the most common metals owing to the low cost and plentiful availability. Fluxes, coatings, additive agents, and binders are different types of foundry chemicals. The demand for parting agents, sand additives, mold binders, and core in aluminum, steel, and iron foundries always remain high. These factors are estimated to support growth of the global foundry chemicals market over the projection timeframe, from 2019 to 2027.

In an effort to better production efficiency and quality of products, foundry chemicals are developing constantly. They are taking help of various technological innovations, such as 3D sand printing technology to achieve desired quality and production efficiency. Technological advancements are likely to open plethora of opportunities for the global foundry chemicals market over the assessment timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Increased demand for foundry chemicals, such as aluminum in the making of lightweight vehicles is foreseen to create augmented demand for foundry chemicals. Expanding at around ~3% CAGR, the global foundry chemicals market is likely to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Foundry Chemicals Market Study

Growing Demand for Fuel Efficient Vehicles to Work in Favor of the Market

The casting products are increasingly utilized in different applications, such as construction equipment, auto components, automobiles, and tractors. Foundry chemicals are extensively used in the making of various auto components, which is likely to bode well for the global foundry chemicals market in the years to come. In addition to automotive, marine, defense, medical, petrochemicals, and aerospace also make extensive use of foundry chemicals.

