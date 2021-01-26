 

DGAP-News SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Closing of the merger of former German Startups Group with SGT Capital to form SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Merger/Change in Forecast
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Closing of the merger of former German Startups Group with SGT Capital to form SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

26.01.2021 / 15:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Press release +++

Closing of the merger of former German Startups Group
with SGT Capital to form SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

- Market capitalization increased six-fold to just under 100 million EUR

- Creation of an international, listed private equity asset manager based out of Germany

- Generation of sustainable, predictable profitability and new growth perspectives

- Progress in the fundraising for its new private equity fund


Frankfurt/Main, 26 January 2021 - Today, SGT German Private Equity completed its merger with SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. by the registration of its capital raise against contribution in kind in the commercial register. SGT Capital's seasoned team of private equity professionals has an excellent track record in private equity investments, having invested in companies in Europe, Israel and the USA from 2015 to early 2020.

The merger results in an international, listed private equity asset manager based out of Germany. The merged company expects sustainable, predictable net profits from market standard asset management fees of approximately 0.20 to 0.80 EUR p.a. from 2022 onwards, depending on the raised fund volume. In addition, the merged company has the potential to generate earnings from other assets of SGT German Private Equity of about 25 million EUR, in particular the investments in German tech growth companies of the wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Group VC GmbH.

The market capitalization of SGT German Private Equity has risen six-fold to just under 100 million EUR as a result of the transaction. The management expects the trading liquidity of SGF shares to increase significantly compared to the past.

Already in November 2020, the managing general partner has changed its company name to SGT German Private Equity Management GmbH. SGT Capital LLC acquires a 75% stake in it with today's effect. Carsten Geyer, Managing Partner of the SGT Capital Group, joins the management board of the general partner SGT German Private Equity, alongside the present Managing Director Christoph Gerlinger.

Disclaimer

