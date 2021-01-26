 

Basware Accelerates Partner Program, Focuses on Bolstered, Multi-Pronged Onboarding Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 15:05  |  36   |   |   

With plans to onboard 15-20 new partners worldwide in 2021, Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) will more than double its trained resources to meet the demand for Basware implementations. Basware piloted a new, expanded Onboarding Program in 2020 that yielded excellent results measured by customer satisfaction, time-to-value, and Basware best practices. This year the company will focus on the four-phase program – specifically designed to be cognizant of partners’ time; flexible; virtual; hands-on and continuous – as an essential pillar of partnership success.

“This year we are moving full-steam ahead with our partner-led strategy, a strategy that introduces the partner and their services earlier in the sales process,” states Sean Delaney, Vice President of Global Alliances, Basware. “We're going to lead the sales conversations with partners involved in the deals because we recognize that working shoulder to shoulder with them during this stage means winning together more often. Our more robust Onboarding Program is integral to this strategy because we want our partners to feel that they have everything that they need to be successful and are able to more quickly deliver better outcomes for our customers, which will ultimately create more growth for all parties.”

The Basware Onboarding Program is comprised of four phases: training; shadowing; implementation and certification. To safeguard the quality of Basware solutions, the program is mandatory for all partners, yet always tailored to their needs. The customization allows those who have more experience to run through the process quickly, enhancing time-to-value for the customer.

With partners worldwide, the Onboarding Program supports a 100% remote training setup, including live virtual classroom training modules, all of which they may complete at their own pace. Following the trainings, partners are given the opportunity to shadow a live project with Basware experts. Then, on a partner’s first implementation, they receive support from the Basware partner services desk. It’s at this time that the partner can truly start executing (billable) activities. Several partners have run 90% of the implementation on their own, with minimal help from the partner services desk, underscoring the powerful and agile approach of the model.

Quality assurance is a fundamental part of the onboarding. As such, certifications are determined based on customer satisfaction, time-to-value, and Basware best practices during this phase. If needed, Basware encourages partners to complete additional implementation projects to make sure they feel prepared to branch out. Additionally, Basware keeps partners apprised of system updates and developments.

To learn more, read How Basware takes Partner Onboarding and Training to the Next Level on the blog.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world’s largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

BasWare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Basware Accelerates Partner Program, Focuses on Bolstered, Multi-Pronged Onboarding Program With plans to onboard 15-20 new partners worldwide in 2021, Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) will more than double its trained resources to meet the demand for Basware implementations. Basware piloted a new, expanded Onboarding Program in 2020 that yielded …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update