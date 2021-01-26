 

PG&E Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Proven Industry Leaders

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced that its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company has appointed Adam Wright as Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer and Julius Cox as Executive Vice President of People and Shared Services, effective February 1, 2021. Both Mr. Wright and Mr. Cox will report to PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe, who began her tenure at PG&E on January 4.

Adam Wright - Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to welcome Adam and Julius to the PG&E leadership team. In my first few weeks as CEO, I’ve been energized by the purpose, work ethic, and united commitment from our 23,000 coworkers to deliver a better PG&E experience for our customers. I’m confident that Adam and Julius are the right leaders to help us accelerate these efforts,” said Ms. Poppe. “Each of them brings unique and deep expertise, and I know they will hit the ground running and help us to make meaningful progress in safely serving our customers.”

Executive Vice President of Operations: Adam Wright

Mr. Wright will be responsible for all of the utility’s operations, including Gas, Electric and Generation. He will focus on safety, seek to increase connectivity among operational groups, standardize practices, and promote excellent execution across the board. Mr. Wright joins PG&E after serving three years as President and CEO of MidAmerican Energy (a Berkshire Hathaway Energy company), which provides electric and natural gas service to nearly 1.6 million customers in the Midwest. He joined MidAmerican Energy in 2012 to lead the expansion and operations of the company’s wind generation fleet, before taking over responsibility for the company’s gas delivery operations in 2015. Previously, he held various management roles at Northern Natural Gas, another Berkshire Hathaway Energy company.

“I recognize that millions of Californians count on PG&E to provide safe, reliable energy in a changing climate, and that our customers, communities and our company have faced serious challenges in recent years. I am humbled, honored and excited for the opportunity to help strengthen PG&E for the future. I look forward to working closely with Patti and every PG&E coworker to meet our customers’ expectations,” said Mr. Wright.

