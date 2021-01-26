 

BurgerFi Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Restaurants to Offer $10 TriFi Meal (Cheeseburger, Fries & Beer) to Celebrate

Paying homage to the first location, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will recognize February 5th as BurgerFi Day﻿

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “RedeFining” the way the world eats burgers for a decade, BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), is celebrating its 10th anniversary on February 5, 2021. The better-burger restaurant is coming off an exciting year of growth having ended the year by becoming a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock exchange and being named QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of the Year.

“BurgerFi’s foundation, concept and core values are a few of the many factors that continue to keep the brand thriving for the last ten years,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. “While the journey started a decade ago in Lauderdale-By-the-Sea, BurgerFi’s distinguishing attributes remain important to its growth, as the brand continues to deliver exceptional value for all guests, team members, investors and the communities they serve.”

The 10-year anniversary will be celebrated with a birthday themed menu, including a festive birthday cake shake made up of confetti cake blended into creamy vanilla custard and topped with a mini cupcake and BurgerFi’s famed concrete with layers of birthday cake and custard resulting in a deliciously decadent treat. Additionally, during the entire month of February, BurgerFi will be offering a special meal that will include a BurgerFi cheeseburger, fresh-cut, never frozen fries and a craft beer all for $10, available at participating restaurants.

BurgerFi was founded in 2011 and now has approximately 125 restaurants, with the brand continuing to set their sights on growth with locations set to open this commemorative year in the US and abroad. The foundation of BurgerFi is built on the “Never Ever Program,” which sources only top natural angus beef in the US; raised without added antibiotics, hormones or steroids. Furthermore, BurgerFi was named as one of only two of the top 25 largest QSR and Fast Casual chains to receive an “A” for serving beef raised without the routine use of antibiotics. Through its commitment to serving chef-inspired, hand-crafted, fresh food of unparalleled quality over the last decade BurgerFi’s menu grew to include not only burgers, but also different types of chicken offerings, hot dogs, fresh-cut never-frozen fries and beer battered onion rings and custard-based desserts with gourmet quality specialty menu items constantly being added.

