Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Delivery of Three Capesize Vessels

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced today that it has taken delivery of the three capesize vessels E.R. BAYONNE, E.R. BUENOS AIRES and E.R. BORNEO (the “Vessels”) from entities affiliated with E.R. Capital Holding GmbH & Cie. KG (“E.R.” or “Sellers”), pursuant to the transaction previously disclosed on December 17, 2020. The Cash Consideration of the transaction was financed through proceeds of a new five-year term loan from a leading European financial institution.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk operates a fleet of 119 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.4 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Forward-Looking Statements

