Draganfly Selected to Design and Deliver its Vital Intelligence Technology into The 517 Group’s Hospitality and Entertainment Service Organization

The 517 Group is a hospitality and entertainment service focused company based out of Tennessee that specializes in operations, brand management, marketing, leadership development, supply chain oversight, strategic alignment and operational best practices. They serve as an operator and brand consultant to senior leadership in multiple organizations ranging from independent restaurants, large suppliers supporting national brands, as well as large multi-unit restaurant chains, including franchised organizations.

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that its Vital Intelligence technology, originally developed for drones and now made available on devices like laptops, tablets and smartphones, has been selected by The 517 Group to design and deliver its Vital Intelligence technology to its hospitality and entertainment focused enterprises.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology Smart Vital assessment platform and telehealth app can automatically detect with voluntary consent body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture the information. The technology can be deployed via a Kiosk, laptop or mobile devices like a tablets or smartphones.

“The 517 Group was looking for a solution to keep their hospitality and entertainment customers healthy and safe for employees and patrons,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are honored to be selected to work with 517 to implement critical yet elegant solutions that are unobtrusive and effective for workplace safety.”

“A COVID-19 outbreak is detrimental for the restaurant industry,” said Kori Langford, CEO of The 517 Group. “We want to ensure that our restaurants and the restaurants we work with, in addition to our employees and suppliers do not suffer economic loss as a result of having to close temporarily or permanently as a result of an outbreak. We feel confident that the technology solution that Draganfly will be providing will help to ensure that we can keep business operational.”

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.