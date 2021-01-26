 

StemGen Announces Ian Dawson to Lead Energy Division

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

via NewMediaWire-- StemGen (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, today announced longtime motorsports innovator and engineer Ian Dawson will lead the energy division of the company. 

“I am obviously excited and proud to announce that Ian will spearhead the Energy Division of StemGen,” said Simon Dawson, president and chief executive officer of StemGen. “He will focus on the innovation and technology subsidiary. Needless to say, his strong background as a disruptor in motorsport engineering is a huge asset to the company. Not only has he been building and developing a new hypercar for race competition for over a year, but he has been a visionary for decades, such as the development of the first diesel-powered race car that entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France, back in the 2004. Soon after Ian entered a test and development program with Rousch Yates on the Ford Eco Boost V6 Twin Turbo. His knowledge, innovation and network of contacts will be immeasurable to the growth of StemGen’s Energy Division and future strategic partnerships.”

“Innovation and technology are certainly topics that interest me greatly,” said Ian Dawson, of Houston, Texas. “Working with Simon and StemGen, Inc., towards the growth of one of the pillars of the business, energy, was a natural fit. When your son asks you to be involved with a company as exciting as StemGen, and the ability to further work on the development of projects in sustainability energies and fibre products around hydrogen fuel technologies, I couldn’t say no. It’s truly one of the most thrilling concepts I’ve worked on in my long career. I also look forward to collaborating with companies looking at the future of hypercars as one of the main goals.”

Ian Dawson, a native of the South Shields in England, started an engineering apprenticeship at age 17, which steered him into racing and motorsports. His career eventually took him to Formula One, where he worked with standout drivers like Emerson Fittipaldi and Mario Andretti. He crossed the globe working on various programs with Ferrari and Porsche factory teams to name a few before settling in Houston a decade ago. He and son, Simon, have been business partners in past motorsport ventures, including the Radical Texas dealership. Ian commenced in early 2019 on development work with an energy partner evaluating a hydrogen-powered Hypercar program as a proof of concept to be ready for regulations under the Le Mans Prototype class in 2023.

For more information about StemGen, Inc., please visit https://stemgeninc.com/

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is a broad automotive engineering and esports technology company focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education. The Company generates revenues through the licensing of in-house developed hydrogen-fueled automotive technologies, audience and education monetization programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information. 

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

CONTACT: 

Barbara J. Burns | Group PR 

barbara@burnsgrouppr.com

+1 770-329-7134


