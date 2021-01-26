 

Indian Motorcycle Raises the Bar for Its Category-defying FTR With Enhancements That Deliver the Ultimate Combination of Style & Performance

Indian Motorcycle redefined what an American V-Twin can be with the introduction of its category-defying FTR platform in 2019. Now, America’s First Motorcycle Company is taking the beloved FTR platform to a whole new level with a host of enhancements to the 2022 FTR lineup. Born and evolved as the ultimate intersection of style and performance, the FTR updates include a thoughtfully refined engine, a suspension tuned for the street, and 17” tires and wheels; together delivering world-class performance while making the bike feel more compact and maneuverable.

The Indian Motorcycle 2022 FTR Lineup Tuned for Optimal Street Performance with New 17-inch Wheels, Metzeler Sportec Tires & Lower Seat Height That Delivers World-Class Handling and Performance (Photo: Business Wire)

The Indian Motorcycle 2022 FTR Lineup Tuned for Optimal Street Performance with New 17-inch Wheels, Metzeler Sportec Tires & Lower Seat Height That Delivers World-Class Handling and Performance

“The FTR is unlike any other motorcycle in its ability to deliver superior performance while making a powerful statement of style and self-expression. The updates we’ve delivered further solidify that promise for even the most discerning riders,” said Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle. “Indian Motorcycle has always pushed the bounds of motorcycling, innovated, and continuously improved and I think the new FTR is another great example of that.”

Amidst the ever-popular neo-retro segment, the FTR stands out thanks to its American heritage, iconic silhouette, and class-leading fit and finish. In addition to style, the FTR delivers an unmatched feature set including a 4.3-inch digital touch screen display and a 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque. With its perfect balance of style and performance the FTR lineup delivers a truly superior riding experience.

“The FTR has a totally unique feel, which riders of all experience levels love. Our aim was to preserve that DNA, while at the same enhance and refine the bike,” said Ben Lindaman, Product Director for Indian Motorcycle. “The end result is a stunning, one-of-a-kind motorcycle that oozes retro character but still begs you to twist the throttle and get after it.”

All new FTR models feature a retuned engine calibration that refines cold start performance, and delivers a smoother, more predictable throttle response. Additional FTR lineup enhancements include the following:

FTR, FTR S & FTR R Carbon

The FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon models are outfitted with 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped with Metzeler Sportec street tires – resulting in precision handling in corners and nimble handling on the street. Smaller wheels, along with the bike’s front and rear suspension which offer 120mm of travel, contribute to a lower seat height by 1.4-inches – opening the door for more riders to throw a leg over the FTR. Additionally, the ProTaper handlebars were trimmed by 1.5-inches (40mm) to support the bike’s nimble handling and give riders more control.

