 

Titan Medical Announces Closing of US $11.5M Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 15:33  |  62   |   |   

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced today that it closed its previously announced offering of 6,451,613 units of the Company (“Units”) sold on a “bought deal” basis for gross proceeds of approximately US $10,000,000.00 (the “Offering”). Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the “Underwriter”) acted as underwriter for the Offering and exercised its over-allotment option in full on the date hereof for an additional 967,741 Units and additional gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US $1,500,000. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company under the Offering were approximately US $11,500,000.

Each Unit was issued at a price of US $1.55 per Unit and consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of US $2.00 per share until January 26, 2026.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the development of the Company’s robotic surgical technologies and for general working capital.

The Units were offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions, and by way of private placement in the United States and to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”)) pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under the 1933 Act, and pursuant to the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

